Why Did The US Air Force Retire The SR-71 Blackbird?

The SR-71 Blackbird was the world's fastest jet. Capable of of flying as high as 85,000 feet at Mach 3.3 (2,193.2 mph), the Blackbird was used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It was officially retired in 1990, made a comeback in 1995, and then was retired again in 1997 by the United States Air Force.

The primary reason officials cited for retiring the aircraft was the cost it took to run them. In the late 1980s, leaders like then-Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Larry Welch were already telling Congress that operating the aircraft drained too many resources from other programs. Secretary Edward Aldridge estimated that the annual $200–$300 million spent on the fleet of supersonic aircraft could instead operate two tactical fighter wings, with the Blackbird's special JP-7 fuel alone costing around $18,000 per hour.

At the same time, officials pointed out that reconnaissance satellites and new unmanned systems could do the work the Blackbird had been responsible for. Some even thought it was becoming vulnerable to advanced Soviet missiles. The story of it being expensive and redundant seemed plausible, especially during changes to budgets that occurred after the Cold War. Some have suggested, however, that there was more to the story.