Chase Cars: The Legends Of The US Military's U-2 Spy Plane

The U-2 Dragon Lady, one of the most famous warplanes in history, isn't just hard to fly; it's brutal to land as well. Designed to soar at 70,000 feet and gather intelligence from miles above, the aircraft sacrifices nearly all landing visibility and stability for high-altitude performance. Its glider-like wings generate enormous lift aloft, but it balances on a narrow bicycle-style landing gear when on the ground. That makes the final approach and touchdown a delicate process, since the pilot can't see the runway clearly and has to time the touchdown within a few feet of the ground. Too soon, and sensors can snap. Too late, and the jet risks overshooting the runway. That's where the chase car comes in.

A second U-2 pilot follows directly behind the plane, speeding down the runway at more than 100 mph, calling out altitude readings and angle corrections in real-time over radio. Without that guidance, landings would be far more dangerous. The chase car also helps once the aircraft comes to a stop, coordinating the crew that rushes in to install pogo supports under the wings. After long missions in a cramped pressure suit with limited visibility, the U-2 pilot relies on the support from the chase car to keep the landing safe.