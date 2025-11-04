This Military Jet Set A World Record That Hasn't Been Broken In Half A Century

The SR-71 Blackbird is arguably one of the most impressive aircraft ever produced, thanks to its striking appearance and long list of performance records. This wonder of aerospace engineering was designed in the 1960s by Lockheed's Advanced Development Programs (ADP) division, better known as Skunk Works. The SR-71's first test flight was in December 1964 and it went into service just over a year later. The SR-71 Blackbird flew for the U.S Air Force through January 1990, and Lockheed built 32 of them over that span. None were lost to enemy fire, although 12 were destroyed in accidents.

The SR-71's ability to outfly surface-to-air missiles enabled it to set some speed and altitude records that have yet to be broken. On September 1, 1974, Majors James Sullivan and Noel Widdifield set two impressive benchmarks during a flight between New York City and London. The trip took less than an hour and 55 minutes, a time that beat the Concorde's best run by almost an hour. They averaged over 1,400 mph during the trip, but the SR-71 wasn't done setting records. In July 1976, one flew faster than 2,100 mph and higher than 85,000 feet (over 16 miles) above sea level; both are records for a strategic reconnaissance plane. Technically speaking, the decommissioned Oxcart-12 CIA spy plane was faster than the SR-71, but only under certain undocumented and unverifiable conditions.