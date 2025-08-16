This Decommissioned CIA Spy Plane Was The Only One Faster Than The SR-71 Blackbird

Ask any military aviation enthusiast or veteran what they think is the fastest jet of all time, and there's little doubt they'd answer, 'The SR-71 Blackbird.' However, they'd be incorrect, though with some caveats. The SR-71 set some seriously fast speed records, earning its well-deserved reputation, but there's another jet that the CIA flew that was a precursor to the SR-71, which wasn't revealed to the world until 1989.

The A-12 Oxcart was a fast, sleek, and effective spy plane, though it had a brief operational life before entering retirement. It's also one of the rarest aircraft ever photographed in flight. As the precursor to the SR-71, the A-12 set many of the standards the later aircraft would follow, and they bear a strikingly similar design. They look so much alike that it wouldn't be surprising for someone to misidentify an A-12 as an SR-71. Outside of looking alike, the A-12 had something that the SR-71 didn't: a higher speed. Despite what you'd likely read or heard about the Blackbird, the A-12 was technically faster.

According to the CIA, the A-12 had a documented maximum speed of Mach 3.29 (2,208 mph) at a ceiling of 90,000 feet, while the SR-71's top speed was Mach 3.3 (2,193 mph) at 85,069 feet. Mach values are different depending on altitude, which is why the Blackbird's is slightly higher. Despite the A-12's faster speed, the SR-71's documented speed record is recognized, as is its official world altitude record. Regardless, the Oxcart was able to fly at a higher altitude and with greater speed.