NASA's Mach 9.6 X-43A 'Hypersonic Scramjet' Is Still An Engineering Marvel

Just a couple of decades ago, aviation had some rules. If you wanted to fly fast within the atmosphere, you used a jet engine. The champion here was the SR-71 Blackbird, designed by Lockheed Martin, but that topped out at Mach 3. If you wanted to go faster, you needed a rocket. But that also meant hauling your own oxygen and operating more like a spaceship than a plane. This was before NASA's X-43A came along.

The X-43A was an unpiloted aircraft with just a 12-foot-long airframe that managed to fly at ten times the speed of sound in 2004. It was a result of Hyper-X, a roughly $230 million research initiative designed to prove that a radical new type of engine, a scramjet, could actually work outside of a lab. Before it, scientists had only crunched the numbers in computer simulations and wind tunnels.

The X-43A couldn't take off on its own. A massive B-52B bomber would give it that initial push, carrying the X-43A up to about 40,000 feet. From there, it would drop the craft, which was strapped to the nose of a modified Pegasus rocket. The rocket would then fire, blasting the X-43A up to its test altitude.

The test wasn't a runaway success. The first attempt in June 2001 actually went south after the booster failed. This forced the team to spend two years re-engineering their approach. They came back with a vengeance in 2004. In March, the craft hit a blistering Mach 6.8. Then, on November 16, 2004, a second vehicle screamed through the sky at an incredible Mach 9.6, or nearly 7,000 miles per hour, at an altitude of around 110,000 feet. The engine only burned for about ten seconds, but in that tiny window, it proved air-breathing hypersonic flight was possible.