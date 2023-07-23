Skystreak: An Early NASA Research Plane That Set Two World Speed Records

Whether on land, sea, or in the air, it takes a very special vehicle to break a world speed record. As Guinness World Records reports, the fastest boat on the planet is the Spirit of Australia, which, in November 1977, achieved a dazzling pace of 317.58 mph. Ken Warby built the wooden wonder himself as a hobby project, using an RAAF jet engine he'd purchased for $65. Up in the air, meanwhile, NASA has the resources to develop rather more elaborate speedsters. The D-558-I Skystreak is testament to that.

Early in the 1940s, NASA reports, some of the most advanced planes of the era were approaching the speed of sound. Aircraft that were designed for such, and that could produce results and data that would keep pilots safe as they continued to push the speed limits of flight, were needed.

The mighty and rather clinical-looking Skystreak aircraft were the record-breaking result.