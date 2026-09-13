5 Powersports Brands Owned By BRP

BRP is short for Bombardier Recreational Products, a Canadian manufacturer of a wide range of vehicles, from motorcycles and ATVs to snowmobiles and personal watercraft. While the name BRP itself might not immediately ring a bell, there's a good chance you know or even own a product from one of its brands. There's Ski-Doo, which makes snowmobiles, Sea-Doo, which makes personal watercraft, and Can-Am, which makes ATVs, side-by-sides, motorcycles, and three-wheelers. BRP also owns Rotax, which makes the engines that power many of these vehicles.

Interestingly, the company's story goes all the way back to Quebec in the early 1900s, when Joseph-Armand Bombardier began experimenting with vehicles that could travel over snow. That eventually led him to found his own company in 1942. And while snow vehicles were where it all started, Bombardier would eventually branch out far beyond them, getting into everything from aircraft to trains. In 2003, however, Bombardier sold its recreational products division, and BRP became an independent company.

Since then, BRP has established itself as a powersports company, with a pretty extensive collection of brands. Between them, there's a vehicle for just about every terrain you can ride on, whether that's snow, water, dirt, or pavement. Some of these brands started in-house and grew out of Bombardier's original recreational vehicle business. Others were acquired over the years as BRP expanded into new corners of the powersports market. Here are five of the brands currently under the BRP parent company, what they specialize in, and how each one came to be.