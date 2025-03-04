Every 2026 Ski-Doo Snowmobile Model Announced, Ranked By Price
Ski-Doo unveiled its 2026 range of snowmobiles in February 2025, with some key changes made compared to previous years. As well as moving a wider variety of models across to its latest shared platform, the brand has also delivered a batch of minor tweaks and tech upgrades for its lineup. The changes help Ski-Doo cater to the ever-evolving tastes of its buyers, with Pascal Vincent, its Director Global of Product Strategy for Snowmobiles, saying "our customers expect constant advancement and improvements every year, even more than any other powersports product."
The new range of 2026 models delivers on the promise of improvement, although mostly with evolution rather than revolution for its best sellers. Ski-Doo's lineup accommodates all kinds of riders from beginners still learning to ride snowmobiles to seasoned pros looking for a workhorse, and there's something for all budgets too. We've ranked every 2026 Ski-Doo model in price order, so you can see exactly which of the brand's latest creations fits within your budget. All prices listed here exclude preparation and delivery fees unless otherwise stated.
2026 Ski-Doo MXZ 120/200 — $4,199
The cheapest snowmobile in Ski-Doo's currently announced 2026 lineup is the MXZ 120, which is designed to give young riders their first taste of the brand's vehicles. It packs a 120cc four-stroke engine and starts from $4,199 in its base spec form. A 200cc variant is also available with a starting price of $5,649. Both variants are designed to make learning to ride a snowmobile as safe and accessible as possible for children, with standard heated grips and a safety cord included on all models.
The MXZ 120/200 is designed for trail riding, with the MXZ 200 featuring a larger Cobra track to help put its power to the ground. The power bump from the 120 to the 200 is a relatively modest one, with the former offering a maximum 6.5 hp and the latter offering 9 hp. Both variants are only available in the same shade of Neo Yellow.
2026 Ski-Doo MXZ Neo — $6,849
Best suited to smaller or younger riders, the 2026 Ski-Doo MXZ Neo is a mid-sized snowmobile that starts from $6,849 excluding shipping and preparation fees. It's available with a choice of two engines, with the base option being a 40 hp Rotax 600cc two-stroke engine and the optional Neo+ variant increasing power output to 55 hp. The pricier Neo+ is available from $7,649, and also includes upgrades such as a revised track and improved shocks.
Both variants of the MXZ Neo are built on the same REV Gen5 platform, and offer similar basic features such as a standard 4.5-inch digital display. Much like the MXZ 120/200, Neo Yellow is the sole available paint finish for the MXZ Neo. Various bundles and accessories are also offered for anyone looking to personalize their vehicle, including full body skid plates and tunnel reinforcement for added durability when you're out on the trail.
2026 Ski-Doo Summit Neo — $7,999
Riders on the hunt for a mid-sized snowmobile designed for deep snow rather than the trail will need to look toward Ski-Doo's Summit Neo, which starts from $7,999 for 2026. The cheapest variant is fitted with a 55 hp 600cc engine, while the Summit Neo+ bumps that figure up to 85 hp. Opting for a mid-sized snowmobile gives smaller, younger, or less confident riders a number of accessibility advantages over a full-size machine. Among them are the smaller seats, lower ride height and handlebars, and a revised throttle.
However, the suspension, LED headlights, and overall platform are still shared with Ski-Doo's larger models. In fact, every Neo and Sport model now rides on the same REV Gen5 platform for 2026. Buyers of the Summit Neo miss out on the larger display that's available on the brand's pricer full-size models, with a 4.5-inch digital display instead available as standard.
2026 Ski-Doo Tundra — $9,449
The cheapest full-size snowmobile in Ski-Doo's current lineup is the Tundra Sport, which starts at $9,449 excluding fees for the 2026 model year. The Tundra LE is also available from $10,249. Unlike the brand's youth-oriented and mid-size models, the Tundra is offered in multiple colorways depending upon trim, with the cheaper Tundra Sport offered in the brand's popular Neo Yellow and the Tundra LE arriving in a stealthy black finish.
Both variants are available with either the standard 85 hp 600cc EFI engine or an upgraded 600 ACE engine, as well as the usual list of accessories and extras. The Tundra also benefits from three riding modes to prioritize fuel efficiency or performance, with Sport mode unleashing the engine's full potential. Telescopic front suspension helps riders stay firmly in control even at full throttle. Unlike the brand's smaller, cheaper models, the Tundra rides on Ski-Doo's REV Gen4 platform.
2026 Ski-Doo MXZ — $9,899
Alongside the sport-utility Tundra, another of Ski-Doo's most affordable snowmobile models is the trail-oriented MXZ. It starts at $9,899 for the base MXZ Sport excluding fees, and goes up from there. The next-cheapest variant is the MXZ Adrenaline, which starts from $13,349, then the MXZ X is available from $14,749. The MXZ RS is the priciest variant, at $15,599, and that figure heads into the mid-$16,000 territory when the Competition Package is added.
Depending upon which trim they pick, buyers have a range of engines available to them, from the 600 EFI to the 850 E-Tec Turbo R. The latter engine churns out 180 hp, making it one of the fastest snowmobiles on the market, while the base-spec engine offers a more modest 85 hp. Top-spec variants also now benefit from Ski-Doo's revised 10.25-inch touchscreen display, which features integrated GPS. New for 2026, the Group Ride feature is now available within the GPS system, making riding with friends even easier than before.
2026 Ski-Doo Backcountry — $10,349
Much like the MXZ, the Ski-Doo Backcountry offers a wide range of trims within the model for 2026. On one end of the scale, the base Backcountry Sport trim starts from $10,349, while on the other end, the Backcountry X-RS with its 850 E-Tec Turbo R engine will cost at least $17,199. That's without fees and any extras or accessories. Higher spec trims get access to Ski-Doo's latest 10.25-inch touchscreen display, which now features integrated GPS with the Group Ride feature.
The Backcountry is designed to deliver performance both on and off the trail, making it a versatile companion for all kinds of trips. In top-spec form, it's available with a wide 43-inch ski stance, plus upgraded front suspension, but even base trims aren't short on features. The 2026 Backcountry Sport sees new and improved deep snow running boards for added versatility no matter the conditions, plus standard cMotion X rear suspension.
2026 Ski-Doo Expedition — $10,549
A crossover snowmobile designed for both deep snow and the trails, the Ski-Doo Expedition is a solid all-rounder with a starting price of $10,549 in Sport trim. The mid-range LE trim adds a significant premium to that total, clocking in at a minimum of $14,549, but it adds extras such as a wider range of Rotax engines, two track size options, and a removable passenger seat. The Expedition SE is the next step in the range, with standard equipment including a 35.7 gallon storage box, while the Xtreme is the priciest gas-powered trim at $16,749.
The Xtreme adds upgraded shocks, a 20-inch plate, and beefier engines, making it more capable for both work and leisure. New for 2026, the Expedition models now also all sit on the REV Gen5 platform, ensuring the model benefits from Ski-Doo's latest performance improvements and its latest uMotion rear suspension design. An electric version of the Expedition is also available, but it is discussed separately below.
2026 Ski-Doo Skandic — $10,599
According to Ski-Doo, the Skandic is designed to be a "purebred workhorse," well suited to "hauling firewood, accessing remote cottages and hunting shacks, retrieving trap lines, or towing an ice shanty." It's available in Sport, LE, and SE trims for 2026, with the cheapest of those being the Sport. It starts from $10,599, while the LE will cost at least $11,599. The LE is available with four different engines: the 85 hp 600 EFI, the 600 ACE, the 600R E-Tec, and the 900 ACE. In base Sport form, only the 600 EFI is available.
The Skandic is offered with two different digital display units depending upon trim, with lower trims receiving the 4.5-inch display that's shared with the brand's mid-sized models and the SE trim getting a 7.2-inch display. The new and improved 10.25-inch display that arrived on other Ski-Doo models for 2026 is unfortunately not available on the Skandic.
2026 Ski-Doo Renegade — $10,949
Making sure that your snowmobile stays in top condition isn't necessarily a simple task, but Ski-Doo's range of Rotax engines aim to keep maintenance to a minimum. They're available in a variety of the brand's popular models, including the Renegade, which starts from $10,949 for 2026. That base price applies only to the Sport trim, with the Adrenaline, X, and X-RS trims all commanding a notable premium. The X-RS is the priciest of the bunch, costing at least $18,799.
The X-RS offers upgraded features such as available semi-active suspension and a heated seat, and it also offers the 10.25-inch touchscreen display that's shared between the brand's top models. A variety of colorways are available across the range, from the Neo Yellow of the Renegade Sport to the exclusive Mineral Blue of the X-RS. However, adding the blue finish and the larger touchscreen display pushes the MSRP north of $20,000, and that's without any other extras added.
2026 Ski-Doo Grand Touring — $11,349
The best grand touring cars combine high performance engines with long distance comfort and enough cargo space to bring luggage along for the trip. The Ski-Doo Grand Touring offers much of the same appeal, with a passenger seat and storage boxes available on all trims. On the base Sport trim, a 16.3 gallon LinQ cargo box can be added for $379.99 on top of the initial MSRP of $11,349.
The LE trim offers additional features as standard, and much like the Expedition, an electric variant is also available. For the purposes of this list, we've considered it a separate model, and it's covered in more detail below.
The Grand Touring is designed for longer trips on the trail, with a choice of 600cc or 900cc engines available to ensure that riders can cover ground quickly if necessary. The most potent gas engine available on the Grand Touring for 2026 is the 900 ACE Turbo R, which delivers an impressive 180 hp. For context, that's only 1 hp less than a new Mazda Miata.
2026 Ski-Doo Summit — $13,349
For the 2026 model year, the Ski-Doo Summit sees some minor changes made to its trim range. The Summit X with Expert package sees its weight cut and a new 32-inch ski stance offered in response to buyer demand, while across the whole Summit range, weight is down 14 pounds thanks to new lightweight components. The Summit starts from $13,349 for the latest model year, with the top-spec Summit X with Expert package costing a minimum of $17,699.
That's a significant investment, and one that can go up considerably once optional extras are taken into account, but the revised Summit promises to be an even more capable deep snow machine than before. Engine choices vary depending upon trim, but every trim apart from the base Summit Adrenaline is offered with the brand's 850 E-Tec Turbo R. Ski-Doo claims a horsepower output of 180 hp up to 8,000 feet, while the standard 850 E-Tec engine makes 165 hp.
2026 Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric — $16,999
An electric snowmobile might not suit every rider, but there are plenty of reasons to consider one in 2026. The Ski-Doo Grand Touring Electric is one of the brand's priciest models, costing at least $16,999 excluding fees, and it offers a lot of capability for that price. It supports Level 2 charging, with the brand claiming that recharging it from flat to 80% at a suitably powerful charging point takes as little as an hour and a half. With a full battery, Ski-Doo claims a range of up to 31.1 miles.
There are some caveats to that range figure, most notably that it can decrease significantly based on the snowmobile's maximum speed and the driving conditions. To achieve the best range, Ski-Doo recommends not exceeding 15.5 mph. Keeping an eye on the Grand Touring Electric's charge levels is straightforward thanks to the 10.25-inch touchscreen display that can also be found on the brand's pricier gas-powered models. For buyers that need deep snow capability rather than a trail-oriented model, Ski-Doo also offers an electric version of its Expedition.
2026 Ski-Doo Expedition Electric — $16,999
While the Expedition Electric can deal with deep snow better than the Grand Touring Electric, Ski-Doo considers it a crossover snowmobile rather than a pure deep snow model. As such, it should be useful both on and off the trail. However, that comes at the cost of range, with the Expedition Electric's maximum claimed range of 18.6 miles being significantly shorter than that of the Grand Touring Electric. The brand recommends that riders do not exceed 15.5 mph in order to maximize that range.
Much like its Grand Touring counterpart, the Expedition Electric is claimed to take around 90 minutes to recharge to 80% using a suitably powerful Level 2 charger. Juicing it all the way up to 100% will take significantly longer, with Ski-Doo estimating a three-hour charge as the best case scenario. With these limitations, it's safe to say that plenty of buyers will prefer the reassurance of a traditional gas-powered snowmobile. But, those that can make the switch get the added peace of mind of knowing that they're ripping through the environment without damaging it with excess emissions.
2026 Ski-Doo Freeride — $17,549
While it's not technically the priciest snowmobile in Ski-Doo's range — the top-spec Renegade X-RS has it beat in that regard — the Freeride is the most expensive base model for 2026. It's available in one trim only, and it starts from $17,549. It's designed to be the brand's most capable deep snow machine, with a new revised tunnel for 2026 aimed at improving handling. The latest Freeride is also slightly lighter than previous model years thanks to Ski-Doo's work in developing new lightweight components.
Only two engines are available to pick from, and both offer plenty of power. The 850 E-Tec and 850 E-Tec Turbo R can be found at the heart of many of the brand's other popular models, but paired with the Freeride's light weight and focus on handling, their full power is arguably most on display here. It's safe to say that the Freeride is overkill for the average weekend snowmobile rider, but for the most demanding professionals and explorers, few other machines can match its performance.