Every 2026 Ski-Doo Snowmobile Model Announced, Ranked By Price

Ski-Doo unveiled its 2026 range of snowmobiles in February 2025, with some key changes made compared to previous years. As well as moving a wider variety of models across to its latest shared platform, the brand has also delivered a batch of minor tweaks and tech upgrades for its lineup. The changes help Ski-Doo cater to the ever-evolving tastes of its buyers, with Pascal Vincent, its Director Global of Product Strategy for Snowmobiles, saying "our customers expect constant advancement and improvements every year, even more than any other powersports product."

The new range of 2026 models delivers on the promise of improvement, although mostly with evolution rather than revolution for its best sellers. Ski-Doo's lineup accommodates all kinds of riders from beginners still learning to ride snowmobiles to seasoned pros looking for a workhorse, and there's something for all budgets too. We've ranked every 2026 Ski-Doo model in price order, so you can see exactly which of the brand's latest creations fits within your budget. All prices listed here exclude preparation and delivery fees unless otherwise stated.