4 Of The Fastest Snowmobiles You Can Buy, Ranked By Top Speed

The first mass-produced snowmobile was the Ski-Doo, developed by Joseph-Armand Bombardier in 1959. Not only was this machine a vital means of traveling across the frozen landscape of the upper portion of North America and elsewhere, but it also developed into a recreational hobby and competitive sport. However, before you hop onto a powered sled for the first time, you should bear in mind some snowmobile riding tips for beginners that'll ensure you have an enjoyable experience.

Believe it or not, the record for snowmobile speed was made by a vehicle called the G-Force One, which reached an astounding 320 miles per hour. However, an up-and-comer seeks to break that record using the HRC-4 engine that helped break speed records in 2024. These machines are highly modified, and not something you can just go and purchase. There are several major brands, like Yamaha, Arctic Cat, Ski-Doo, and Polaris, producing a wide range of snowmobiles for sale. While you may not come close to the speed record, the following models all top out well into the triple digits.

It must be mentioned that just because the following machines can easily exceed 100 miles per hour doesn't mean you should try it out personally. According to 9and10News.com, an average of 15 snowmobile fatalities take place each year. The world also recently lost a legend, with Hoonigan Rally star Ken Block suffering a devastating snowmobile crash. Bottom line: you should exercise safety and caution first and foremost when out on the snowy trail.

