4 Of The Fastest Snowmobiles You Can Buy, Ranked By Top Speed
The first mass-produced snowmobile was the Ski-Doo, developed by Joseph-Armand Bombardier in 1959. Not only was this machine a vital means of traveling across the frozen landscape of the upper portion of North America and elsewhere, but it also developed into a recreational hobby and competitive sport. However, before you hop onto a powered sled for the first time, you should bear in mind some snowmobile riding tips for beginners that'll ensure you have an enjoyable experience.
Believe it or not, the record for snowmobile speed was made by a vehicle called the G-Force One, which reached an astounding 320 miles per hour. However, an up-and-comer seeks to break that record using the HRC-4 engine that helped break speed records in 2024. These machines are highly modified, and not something you can just go and purchase. There are several major brands, like Yamaha, Arctic Cat, Ski-Doo, and Polaris, producing a wide range of snowmobiles for sale. While you may not come close to the speed record, the following models all top out well into the triple digits.
It must be mentioned that just because the following machines can easily exceed 100 miles per hour doesn't mean you should try it out personally. According to 9and10News.com, an average of 15 snowmobile fatalities take place each year. The world also recently lost a legend, with Hoonigan Rally star Ken Block suffering a devastating snowmobile crash. Bottom line: you should exercise safety and caution first and foremost when out on the snowy trail.
Arctic Cat ZR 9000 Thundercat – 116 mph
With a 9000-series C-TEC4 turbocharged engine, the 4-stroke three-cylinder on the Thundercat generates around 200 horsepower. The hefty 998cc of this machine is made perfectly manageable through its clutch system, the Adapt CVT. Not only does the Thundercat offer precise, responsive throttle control and power distribution, but the Adapt technology controls belt tension without requiring rider input, enhancing performance and prolonging the life of the belt.
Arctic Cat claims it's made the fastest snow machine, but official top speed figures aren't available from the manufacturer. However, a snowmobiling enthusiast and owner of the ZR 9000 documented his top speed across Long Lake in Main, reaching an impressive 116 miles per hour.
Fortunately, with its electronic power steering system and innovative slide-action rear suspension, you'll be able to maintain control at speed while minimizing any bumps on the trail. There are several different configurations and add-on options available, but a new Thundercat starts at $22,099.
Polaris Patriot Boost Switchback Assault 146 – 118 mph
Built upon the Matryx platform, which is described as highly driver-centric in design, the Switchback Assault is a crossover-style machine with some distinct advantages. Made for an active style of riding, the cornering ability, stability, and rider ergonomics make this machine feel intuitive to control. With the turbocharged Patriot Boost engine (the most robust Polaris has to offer) the Switchback Assault is one of the most adrenaline-fueled experiences you can have on snow. The 840cc 2-cylinder engine maintains its output at higher elevation with Polaris claiming performance remains untouched an additional 2,000 feet above industry rivals.
One of the secrets to the Patriot Boost Switchback Assault is its use of a Smartboost technology that incorporates short airflow pathways, and sophisticated software to improve the efficiency and capability of the turbo system. This translates into impressive speed, with SledMagazine.com testing the 2023 model and reaching 190 kilometers per hour or 118 miles per hour.
The Patriot Boost Switchback Assault 146 can be yours starting at $22,399, with additional add-ons and packages increasing the cost.
Yamaha Sidewinder SRX LE EPS – 120 mph
When you compare Yamaha's first snowmobile design to today's potent Sidewinder SRX LE EPS, it's night and day. The Sidewinder has achieved several championship titles across the globe in competitive racing events, but sadly, the 2025 model will be the final iteration.
This machine includes a 998cc 4-stroke turbo engine that produces 200 horsepower for monstrous performance. The Genesis 998 turbo engine includes some notable features such as a piston cooling system, three throttle bodies for exceptionally smooth turbo operation, and a custom exhaust manifold enabling more efficient transfer of energy for instantaneous throttle response.
While not officially clocked for top speed, OnSnowMag.com reported easily reaching speeds of 117 miles per hour on previous iterations of the Sidewinder with less robust performance specifications. In addition, reviews of the SRX LE stated the machine is capable of 120 miles per hour (at sea level), which makes it one of the fastest stock snowmobiles you can buy. However, with a starting price of $21,499, it's a pricey choice.
Ski-Doo MXZ 850 E-TEC Turbo R – 128 mph
It's doubtful Ski-Doo founder Joseph-Armand Bombardier ever imagined the performance heights his brand would reach today. The MXZ includes a powerful 2-stroke engine that includes a turbo system, generating 180 horsepower.
Of course, you don't need to travel flat-out at a top speed of 128 miles per hour to get your pulse rate going, the MXZ features remarkable responsiveness, with reviews stating that 0 to 60 miles per hour feels like it happens in less than three seconds. One of the advantages of this machine lies in its unique airbox design, which all but eliminates turbo lag. Fortunately, this machine also features a four-piston Brembo brake caliper so you can quickly slow down when navigating challenging terrain.
Naturally, this amount of power doesn't come cheap. The 2025 MXZ models featuring the 850 E-TEC Turbo R engines, like the top-of-the-line Competition Package, start at $22,549. There are also several other packages to choose from, along with many bundles and accessories to customize your build.