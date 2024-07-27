Why Yamaha's First Snowmobile Design Was Doomed To Fail

It's a bit difficult to know who exactly invented the snowmobile. When endless acres of land are covered with hard to traverse snow for months on end, it tends to inspire prospective inventors everywhere, and engineers in Canada and the U.S. were fast at work to do so in the early 1900s. Maine's Virgil D. White patented the word after creating a Model T Snow Flyer conversion kit, Canadian Joseph-Armand Bombardier (also the founder of Canadian jet manufacturer Bombardier) built various incarnations of a motorized sled-like vehicle, and Wisconsin native Carl Eliason put a two-cylinder motorcycle engine on a long sled. All are given credit for inventing the first snowmobile, depending on who you ask.

What we do know is Yamaha's later foray into snowmobile design came in fits and starts as they tried to catch up with their North American brethren. It began with them buying a snowmobile from Bombardier's company, not to take it for a spin, but to take it apart. They studied the design, and shortly thereafter created a double-tracked prototype called the YX15 in 1965. It was initially tested in Japan's Nakatajima Dunes, but the real test came when they brought the prototype to Canada. That's when things took a turn for the worse.

[Featured image by PekePON via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled |CC 3.0]