What Is A Snowdog Machine, And What Are They Used For?

Severe challenges to mobility in snowclad regions have inspired the conceptualization of unconventional modes of transportation. While dog sleds have been a standard means of transport in the subarctic areas for thousands of years, personal snowmobiles have been used since the early 1960s. Meanwhile, a newer, more compact snow mover called Snowdog has piqued a lot of interest.

A Snowdog, essentially inspired by the dog sled, is a mechanical sleigh that combines an engine — with handles similar to a lawn mower — connected to trolleys or sleds that carry the rider along with other supplies or luggage.

Unlike a snowmobile, the Snowdog is primarily designed for single ridership and lacks any fixed or connected seats, although you can connect them as accessories. The rider — the musher, if you will — sits or stands on a sled tied to the primary vehicle in the front. Due to its barebones and unformalized design, Snowdog vehicles are also highly customizable and affordable compared to snowmobiles.