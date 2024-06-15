What Is The HRC-4 Engine And How Did It Help Break Speed Records In 2024?

As humanity has become familiar with the mechanics of transportation over the past century and change, great strides have been made within the field. Engines in particular have evolved exponentially, with some truly innovative ones coming along and jolting the auto industry. Of course, historically, these leaps forward haven't been limited to cars and trucks alone. Motorcycles, airplanes, and even snowmobiles have seen their engines souped up throughout the decades to great effect. In fact, the powerful HRC-4 snowmobile engine has recently made headlines for shattering speed records in 2024.

Created by Hypersports, the HRC-4 is a four-cylinder, turbocharged snowmobile engine with a potential horsepower of over 1,100. It also features a custom chassis and an overall aerodynamic design to ensure decreased drag. Suffice to say, all of these elements came together perfectly, as driver Chris Baynes set an International Snowmobile Racing record with the engine. His sled, the Speed Needle 2.0, hit 201.7 mph in his first 1,000 ft run, making it the first snowmobile to pass the 200 mph mark in a legal run. His second run saw him achieve a pass of 202.33 mph, setting a remarkable new ISR record for Top Speed for 1,000 ft.

At the rate Baynes is going, it won't be long before he and his team crack the record for top snowmobile speed of all time.