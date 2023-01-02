Hoonigan Rally Star Ken Block Dies At 55

Rally racer and star of the popular Hoonigan Racing Division, Ken Block, has died at 55, the race team confirmed today. Block was co-owner and "Head Hooligan in Charge" of the organization, which competes in the American Rally Association.

While a frequent winner in multiple rally races, Block's broader fame arguably came via his Gymkhana series. These saw the pro-driver drifting and sliding around various cities and other locations, including San Francisco, Dubai, and Pikes Peak — often with potentially life-risking results. While initially focusing on Ford vehicles, in 2022 Block switched to the Audi S1 Hoonitron, a custom-built electric car, as well as working on other wild automotive projects. The "Hoonipigasus" Porsche 911, for example, was intended to take part in the 2022 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, though mechanical issues prevented that from happening.

Block's death today, January 2, 2022, was confirmed by the Hoonigan Instagram account. According to the team, the driver was killed in a snowmobile accident.