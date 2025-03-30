Every Lynx Snowmobile Announced For 2026, Ranked By Price

If a product's origins indicate anything about its quality, Lynx snowmobiles have an impressive pedigree. Now owned by Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products, the snowmobile manufacturer's story started in Kurikka, Finland in 1967, just three years after Yamaha's first doomed snowmobile design.

With the icy conditions of the Arctic Circle as a proving ground, Lynx grew into a respected builder of quality sleds. Always seeking ways to innovate, Lynx designers and engineers incorporated technology like articulated rear suspensions, chainless gearboxes, four-stroke engines, and revolutionary new platforms to build rugged, reliable, and speedy sleds.

Almost 60 years later, Lynx has expanded well beyond Finland, bringing its vision to markets across North America and beyond. The 2026 lineup includes some seriously impressive offerings. While the 2025 Yamaha snowmobile line and the 2026 lineup of Ski-Doo, Bombardier's other snowmobile brand, range in price from $4,099 to $21,499, Lynx tends to stay near the upper echelon of pricing.

Part of the reason is Lynx's (and Bombardier's) perception as the big brand on the block. Its pricing reflects its mission to bring serious snowmobiles to those who want durability, speed, and reliability in the harshest conditions. We take a look at what Lynx is bringing to market for its 2026 lineup, ranked by price. Just keep in mind that pricing may vary based on location and dealer fees as you mentally calculate how much you're ready to spend on your new toy.