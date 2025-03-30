Every Lynx Snowmobile Announced For 2026, Ranked By Price
If a product's origins indicate anything about its quality, Lynx snowmobiles have an impressive pedigree. Now owned by Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products, the snowmobile manufacturer's story started in Kurikka, Finland in 1967, just three years after Yamaha's first doomed snowmobile design.
With the icy conditions of the Arctic Circle as a proving ground, Lynx grew into a respected builder of quality sleds. Always seeking ways to innovate, Lynx designers and engineers incorporated technology like articulated rear suspensions, chainless gearboxes, four-stroke engines, and revolutionary new platforms to build rugged, reliable, and speedy sleds.
Almost 60 years later, Lynx has expanded well beyond Finland, bringing its vision to markets across North America and beyond. The 2026 lineup includes some seriously impressive offerings. While the 2025 Yamaha snowmobile line and the 2026 lineup of Ski-Doo, Bombardier's other snowmobile brand, range in price from $4,099 to $21,499, Lynx tends to stay near the upper echelon of pricing.
Part of the reason is Lynx's (and Bombardier's) perception as the big brand on the block. Its pricing reflects its mission to bring serious snowmobiles to those who want durability, speed, and reliability in the harshest conditions. We take a look at what Lynx is bringing to market for its 2026 lineup, ranked by price. Just keep in mind that pricing may vary based on location and dealer fees as you mentally calculate how much you're ready to spend on your new toy.
Ranger 49 — $13,600
Lynx's light utility sled, the Ranger 49, comes in two variants: the Core and the Pro. Both operate on Lynx's Radien platform and utilize KYB 36 shock absorbers and a PPS DS+ rear suspension.
The Core includes a choice of liquid-cooled Rotax 600 ACE four-stroke engine or a 600 EFI two-stroke engine. The two-stroke revs to a maximum engine speed of 7,500 RPM, while the four-stroke achieves 7,250 RPM. Both feature electronic fuel injection and sport 1-up seating. The Core uses a 38 millimeter Charger track.
The Pro uses purely two-stroke engines with two displacement choices: an 850 E-Tex or a 600R E-Tec. Both use electronic direct injection, with the 850 E-Tec including additional booster injectors. The Pro model also employs a 64 millimeter PowerMax track.
Both the Pro and Core models are set up for light utility work — the primary differences between them are just the engine choice and track.
Ranger 59 — $15,000
While it's similar to the Ranger 49, the Ranger 59 kicks things up a notch. It comes in three iterations: Core, Pro, and Alpine. Lynx designed the Core and Pro for recreational use, while the Alpine is geared toward heavy-duty work.
Both the Core and Pro models of the Ranger 59 come with the choice of Rotax 600 EFI two-stroke or 600 ACE four-stroke engines. They also feature EasyRide+ suspensions (also included on the Alpine) and KYB 36 shocks. The 59 Ranger Core uses a 38 millimeter track, while the Ranger Pro, with its wider 44 millimeter PowderMax, is all about comfort and passenger riding, including a modular heated seat to keep you and your passenger toasty warm on your snowmobiling adventures.
The Alpine, with its powerful Rotax 900 ACE engine, is designed for those who desire more power, greater payload, or increased towing capacity. It also includes the Pro's modular heated seats and push-button reverse gear.
Overall, the Ranger 59 is a versatile snowmobile that can handle a variety of tasks, blurring the line between utility and fun. Whether you're looking for a recreational ride or a heavy-duty workhorse, the Ranger 59 has the potential to perform each task with vigor. Though prices for the 2026 model were not available at the time of writing, the 2025 edition remains on sale for between $15,000 and $18,000.
Ranger 69 — $16,000
The king of the Lynx super-wide track snowmobiles, the Ranger 69 is versatile, rugged, and powerful. It offers two distinct models, the Pro and the Alpine, both designed to handle heavy-duty tasks on or off the trail, making it a versatile choice for any outdoor enthusiast.
The Pro features a Rotax 900 ACE or 900 ACE Turbo and a 38 millimeter Cobra track, while the Alpine exclusively uses the 900 ACE Turbo. Both use Lynx's EasyRide+ rear suspension with an extension mechanism that improves traction and facilitates traveling in reverse while leaving room for gear.
The Ranger 69's headline is its track. At 3,968 millimeters long and 600 millimeters wide, it's a big track for a big sled, designed to deliver superior traction and performance when used in conjunction with a tow-behind setup. The modular heated seat narrows at the front for active riding through tough terrain and allows for adding a passenger pad for two-up riding.
The Ranger 69 is the epitome of heavy-duty utility from Lynx. It's a serious machine designed to handle the most demanding tasks with ease.
Shredder — $18,149-$19,449
The Shredder, the most affordable option in the Lynx lineup, is priced at $18,149. This off-the-trail machine is expertly designed to carve paths through the deepest snow. With redesigned running boards and a renewed chassis, it minimizes drag and snow buildup, ensuring a clean and efficient ride in the deep stuff.
The Shredder offers two designations: the Shredder DS, priced at $18,149, and the Shredder RE, priced at $18,949. Both models come with a choice of Rotax 850 E-Tec and E-Tec Turbo R engines, allowing you to tailor your machine to your specific needs. Rotax aircraft engines are known for being powerful and reliable, so snowmobile fans should associate them with quality.
The Shredders feature a PPS DS rear/ LFS-DS front suspension setup, LED headlights, a 4.5-inch digital display or 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and a 76 millimeter PowerMax X-light track. The primary difference between the two models is the shocks. The DS comes with KYB 36 Plus Kashima shocks, while the RE includes KYB 40 and 46 Kashima shocks. The RE also includes rail reinforcements for added durability. The $800 price difference is a reflection of these additional features, allowing you to make an informed decision based on your riding preferences.
Rave — $18,599-$21,099
Next up is the Lynx Rave, which starts at $18,599, squarely in Shredder territory, to an upper-tier $21,099. Unlike the peak-conquering Shredder, the Rave is a race-inspired machine built to shred the trails at breakneck speed. It might not have the anachronistic charm of the old Harley-Davidson snowmobiles from the '70s, but it will certainly outperform them.
At the heart of the Rave is an optional Rotax 850 E-Tec Turbo R two-stroke engine that delivers a hair-raising 180 hp — putting it up there in power with some of the fastest snowmobiles you can buy. If that's a bit too intense for your tastes, Rave buyers can also choose between a Rotax 600R and 850 E-Tec without the turbo.
The LFS-R front suspension is all sport-oriented, with reduced chassis roll in the corners and improved damping. A 46 millimeter KYB Pro 46 HCLR Kashima shock absorber is fully adjustable to the rider's weight, preferences, and anticipated terrain, and a four-piston brake setup from Brembo. Premium LED headlights illuminate the path, and a 38 millimeter Ripper XT studded track tears it up. The Rave also features a choice of a 7.25-inch digital display or a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.
Adventure — $18,800
If you're looking for a Lynx snowmobile suitable for long trail trips or multi-day adventures, the aptly named Adventure is your stop. There are three variants of the Adventure: Core, Limited, and LX.
The Core has a Rotax 600 ACE four-stroke engine, a PPS rear suspension, KYB 36 shock absorbers, a 31 millimeter Ripsaw rail, and LED headlights. It's the smallest of the Adventures, but it still includes premium options like heated grips, a 4.5-inch digital screen, and a USB front compartment for your phone or other electronics.
The Limited is a heavier-duty option with a Rotax 900 ACE four-stroke, PPS rear suspension, and the same 32 millimeter Ripsaw rail as the Core. However, it also includes some upgrades, including an optional passenger package with a double heated seat, a 7.2-inch instrument panel, and KYB 36 Plus R and KYB 46 Plus Kashima shock absorbers.
The Adventure LX includes the Rotax 600 ACE four-stroke, 32 millimeter Ripsaw rail, and a mechanical reverse gear. It also includes 2-up seating that seeks to keep passenger and rider comfortable no matter the terrain.
Adventure Electric — $19,699
Though every Lynx sled is at the cutting edge of snowmobile technology, the Adventure Electric is a step into the future. As the name implies, it is a battery-powered sled.
While it uses much of the same technology as the other snowmobiles on this list, such as KYB 36 rear shocks, a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, and 2-up seating, the front suspension and the powerplant set it apart.
Up front, an LFS+ motion control suspension and shock system complements the rear SC-5M with motion control center shock. That's hardly where the modernity ends. The motor uses Rotax E-power technology in the form of an integrated lithium-ion battery with a charge that supplies between roughly between 18-31 miles (30-50 kilometers) of range. The battery takes less than an hour and a half to charge between 10% and 80% and under three hours to charge for a full load.
Aside from the fact that the Electric won't contribute exhaust pollution to your favorite outdoor area, its near-silent operation will put riders closer to the nature they came to enjoy. Imagine a quiet conversation with your passenger as you slice silently through a snowy forest. It puts a whole different spin on your favorite outdoor winter activity.
Brutal — $19,699-$21,299
Like the Shredder, the Brutal comes in two flavors: the $21,299 Brutal RE and the $19,699 Brutal RE (500 millimeter). The RE comes with a Rotax 900 ACE Turbo R engine, while the 500 millimeter edition offers the same engine or the choice of a Rotax 850 E-Tec.
Lynx has designed the Brutal as a versatile crossover package, catering to those who crave both speed and stability, whether on or off the trail. Unlike the race-oriented Rave, the Brutal is engineered with engine noise reduction, making it perfect for extended rides with friends, where a quieter engine is more enjoyable.
Both RE packages are equipped with KYB Pro 36 and 46 shocks, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride. The 500 millimeter model goes a step further with an EasyRide+ rear suspension, designed to maximize performance in deep snow while maintaining a comfortable ride for both driver and passenger. Both sleds feature PowderMax tracks, with the RE using a 64 millimeter track and the 500 millimeter model using a 60 millimeter track.
XTerrain — $20,749-$22,649
A crossover sled with do-anything features, Lynx's XTerrain includes three packages, each tweaked to the user's needs and wants. The XTerrain Core marks the beginning of the line and consists of a choice of Rotax 600 ACE and 600 EFI engines with KYB 36 shocks and 41 millimeter Cobra rail or 51 millimeter PowerMax rail and LED headlights.
The XTerrain RE introduces more displacement for some serious performance. Buyers can choose between Rotax 850 E-TEC Turbo R, 850 E-Tec, or 900 ACE Turbo R engines with KYB Pro 46 KLCR shocks, a 51 millimeter PowderMax rail and 41 millimeter Ice Cobra studded track. Nods to accessibility and comfort include a heated seat and a 10.25-inch touchscreen display.
The third XTerrain in the stable is called the limited. With a Rotax 600R E-Tec or 900 Act Turbo engine, it puts power to the trail via a KYB 36 Plus and KYB 46 shock system and a 51 millimeter PowderMax rail. It also includes a heated seat and a choice between a 7.2-inch or 10.25-inch touchscreen display.
The XTerrain might not be as purely race-oriented as some sleds, but it provides a balance of adventure, utility, and power into one capable sled.
Commander — $21,949
If you've ever been to northern Europe or Scandinavia, you know the snowfall there requires a serious machine. The fact that the Lynx Commander is the best-selling snowmobile in Europe should tell you something about the machine's capabilities.
With a 180-hp Rotax 900 Ace Turbo R four-stroke engine and EasyRide+ rear suspension, the Commander RE provides comfort on long-haul roads. Supplementing the KYB Pro 36 and KYB 46 Plus shock absorbers is a 44 millimeter PowerMax track that performs like a wide track through untamed drifts.
Appealing to everyone from weekend warriors to Arctic Circle preppers, the Commander can haul sleds, cargo, and company without a problem. Get lost? The high-resolution, full-color display sports a built-in GPS that can also track other members of your group without the need for cell service.
A heavy-duty cargo rack and Multi-LinQ Plate make it versatile for stowing gear and cargo, while premium LED headlights light the way. The Commander is the chief of the Lynx tribe, and it shows.