Every Yamaha Snowmobile You Can Buy In 2025, Ranked By Price
Yamaha may be exiting the snowmobile market in 2025, but before this chapter closes, the company is set to release one final lineup of machines in North America. Although Yamaha is known for its motorcycles, the company has built a wide array of products over the years. Founded by Torakusu Yamaha in 1887, it first focused on reed organs before pivoting to bikes in the 1950s, producing models which would evolve to become some of the most respected on the planet. But the company didn't stop there. In the past century, it's built everything from violins, to performance ATVs like the YFZ 450 Sport, to MotoGP racing engines.
Yamaha's journey into the snowmobile world began with the testing of its prototype design, the YX15, in 1965. It had plenty of flaws, but after redesigning the YX, Yamaha released its first snowmobile, the SL350, in 1968. And Yamaha wasn't the only bike builder to get in on the action. Even Harley-Davidson built snowmobiles during the 1970s.
The two-stroke, two-cylinder Yamaha SL350 may have had its share of challenges, but it marked the beginning of a remarkable 57-year journey in the snowmobile industry. In honor of Yamaha's contribution to blasting a path through the mountains and skidding along forested trails, we examine every Yamaha snowmobile you can buy in 2025, ranked by price.
SRX120R: $4,099
One of the most appealing aspects of snowmobiling is the opportunity to share the experience with your family. Yamaha's SRX120R, the most budget-friendly vehicle in the 2025 snowmobile lineup, is Yamaha's offering for the youth market. Its 123 cc engine is a carbureted four-stroke that delivers sufficient yet manageable power.
Modeled on the big sleds, a slide-rail torsion-spring rear suspension allows up to 4.5 inches of play in the rear, while double-wishbone coil-over shocks provide 3 inches in the front. Full plastic skis reduce weight and provide stable steering, which is unlikely to produce unexpected movements.
Yamaha's snowmobile is designed with safety in mind, particularly for younger riders. It comes with a standard high-visibility whip flag, a kill switch that turns off the engine when the rider dismounts or the hood is opened, and a removable key to prevent unsupervised use. The electronic ignition system ensures the snowmobile can be started without any adjustments, making it a worry-free choice for families. It also comes equipped with a speed governor, so no one goes whipping off high speeds if you don't want them to. Grip warmers, padded handlebars, a contoured seat, and a storage compartment round out a neat little package suitable for younger riders to gain confidence on the trails.
SnoScoot ES: $5,499
A step up from the SRX120R, the 2025 SnoScoot ES remains in the youth category. Like its little sibling, the SnoScoot is an electric-start four-stroke with enough power to satisfy younger or lighter riders. It also shares some other features, including bright running lights, heated grips, and safety systems designed to stave off runaways with a head full of steam.
The beefier 192 cc engine delivers power to a rubber drive belt via a continuously variable transmission (CVT), and a Hayes Hydraulic Disc brake provides positive stopping power. An RPM limiter is in place to prevent young riders from over-revving the engine, ensuring their safety and the longevity of the SnoScoot.
A double-wishbone front suspension and hydraulic rear shock offer 4.5 inches of play in the suspension. The steering yoke is designed to accommodate riders of different shapes, sizes, and riding positions. Yamaha designed the steering mechanism to be easy for a youth to manipulate without sacrificing precision handling, giving parents peace of mind about their child's control.
SX Venom & Venom Mountain: $9,499 to $9,999
The SX Venom is not just a sled, it's a gateway to the world of snowmobiling. It marks Yamaha's 2025 contribution to a lightweight sled, with enough power to thrill an adult while remaining manageable enough for teen or beginner snowmobile rider. The chassis is seven-eighths the size of a full-size snowmobile, making it the viable choice for those new to or growing within the sport.
The Venom model is designed to hit the trails. It has a Camo Hacksaw 121-inch track and dual-shock rear suspension with 10.7 inches of play. The track is 14 inches wide. All this combines to provide a lightweight sled with balanced handling. The SX Venom Mountain, on the other hand, employs features more suited to climbing peaks, such as 7-inch-wide Yamaha Mountain skis that lift the nose in deep snow. The rear suspension also provides 12 inches of travel on a single-rail skid.
Both sleds have a lightweight frame and a 397 cc, fuel-injected, two-stroke engine with an electric start, as well as sensors that prevent combustion detonation and damage when the engine is overstressed. The engine provides a good balance of power and fuel efficiency, making it suitable for teenage riders or adults who want to get into snowmobiling without the intimidation factor of heavier, more powerful sleds.
Transporter Lite & 800: $9,999 to $15,699.
The Transporter line ventures into the world of utilitarian, full-size snowmobiles and comes in three flavors. The Transporter Lite, Transporter Lite 2-Up, and Transporter 800 (pictured) comprise a collection of mid-priced, full-size sleds with a mission. The $9,999 Transporter Lite and $10,599 Transporter Lite 2-Up models both employ the 397 cc, two-stroke powerplant found in the Venom lines. These models have fuel-injection engines with electronic oil injection, eliminating the need for manual mixing of gas. This not only simplifies the operation, but also reduces the maintenance required, making the snowmobiles more user-friendly.
Both sleds are also engineered to be lightweight, using a 146-inch track and Yamaha Mountain skis to ensure stability and control. The 2-Up model, appropriately, seats two, while the basic Transporter Lite seats only one (although customers can also add a pillion seat for an additional fee). All three snowmobiles in the Transporter line include a storage rack behind the seats for hauling gear or goods, promoting safe and secure transportation of your belongings.
The $15,699 Transporter 800, with its twin-cylinder 794 cc, two-stroke engine, shares the same mission as the Lites but packs it in a more powerful package, giving you the confidence to tackle the worst Mother Nature has to offer. The 153-inch Power Claw track drives the 800 through any terrain, and the seat, with room for two, slopes forward and downward to facilitate weight shifting and angled riding. Whichever Transporter best suits your needs, you're in for a quality ride.
Mountain Max: $15,699 to $16,299
The name of the Mountain Max line says it all. The LE 154, LE 154 SL, and LE 165 each have around a 10.5-gallon gas tank capacity, an easy-to-read digital display, under-seat storage, and a reverse function. This collection of full-size snowmobiles can take anything the mountain dishes out. The Yamaha Mountain ski setup, integrated with a compact SRV-M Front suspension, is agile. It lifts the sled, carves through deep snow, and enables aggressive turning while maintaining balance. Each model comes with a heightened steering post for standing operation, adding to the thrill of the ride.
One of the key differences between the three options is the length and composition of the track. The numbers in the model names indicate how many inches the track is. The 154 uses 2.6-inch lugs to dig into deep snow, while the 154 SL and the big boy 165 use 3-inch lugs, which are great for navigating deep powder and steep climbs.
The 154 and 154 SL boast 14 inches of travel in the suspension, while the 165 goes the extra mile with an additional inch. All three models are equipped with premium Fox Zero QS3 shocks and a powerful 794 cc, two-stroke, two-cylinder engine. This combination of high-quality components ensures a smooth and powerful ride. The Mountain Max is a testament to Yamaha's nearly six decades of expertise in building powerful and maneuverable snowmobiles.
SR Viper L-TX GT: $16,299
The largest-displacement engine on this list so far, the three-cylinder, 1,049 cc Genesis in the SR Viper is made for power. Featuring four valves per cylinder and closed-loop fuel injection, this engine is geared toward performance. The power transfers to a state-of-the-art track with 1.25-inch lugs through Yamaha's YVXC clutch system.
The lightweight, forged alloy forward suspension optimizes stability and maintains a healthy ground clearance. Like the Mountain Max, the SR Viper uses Fox Zero QS3 shocks that keep the sled planted and light in all the right places. Riders can adjust compression damping to preference and condition. A single-keel ski provides low-effort steering and precision handling.
The SR Viper is not all lean and mean. It includes comfort-improving features like heated grips and a multi-function gauge on the left handlebar, allowing you to cycle through information on the fly. A high-density foam seat is sculpted for transition from side to side or into a standing position. The SR Viper is tilted more toward the performance end of the spectrum than the Mountain Max, but proves a competent sled for anyone looking for speed, power, and maneuverability.
Sidewinder: $18,099 to $21,499
Yamaha offers many selections in its top-of-the-line Sidewinder series, ranging in price from $18,099 to $21,499. The company uses a dizzying collection of acronyms to name the Sidewinder variations, but we'll break it down for you. The cheapest option, the L-TX SE, employs the same state-of-the-art, 137-inch track as the Viper, plus a more advanced rear suspension and array of features designed to handle harsh bumps and cross-country terrain. For a step up from the L-TX SE, you'll have to get a little more spendy. The two other trail snowmobiles in this line, with a some fancier features, start at $19,499.
The Sidewinder series also offers a touring snowmobile, the S-TX GT EPS, and a mountain-oriented machine, the M-TX LE 153, with a 3-inch lugs on a 153-inch track. A pair of X-TX variations, the X-TX SE and X-TX LE EPS, are crossovers. Both employ 146-inch rear tracks, although the SE has 2-inch lugs, while the LE EPS has 1.6-inch lugs. If you're wondering what the EPS stands for, it's electric power steering, a lightweight add-on meant to reduce the stress of muscling around the handlebars for hours.
At the top of the line is the Sidewinder SRX LE EPS, the sled with all the bells and whistles. One of the fastest modern production snowmobiles on the tundra, it incorporates a Fox Zero Intelligent Quick Shift shock system, with adjustable suspension and compression damping. All of the Sidewinders use a 998 cc Genesis engine with turbochargers. If screaming along the mountain, trail, or field with a responsible and powerful machine between your legs is your idea of heaven, the Sidewinders might be for you.