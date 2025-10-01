Can-Am's 2026 Outlander EV Is A Risky Bet, With A Clear Payoff For The Right Rider

I wasn't prepared for how much everyone in Wyoming obsesses over bears. In fact, when I saw the Bear Spray Rental counter in the Jackson Hole airport, I assumed it was a joke, a photo op for dumb tourists like me. Then I started to seriously wonder, will this new Can-Am I'm riding be able to outrun a bear?

I was there because yet again, Can-Am comes out with a vehicle — a machine, actually — that doesn't seem to make much sense at first, but actually has glints of brilliance. Can-Am has successfully convinced me there are customers out there for electric three-wheelers and electric trail motorcycles. Next on the list? An all-new electric ATV, the first of its kind.

The 2026 Can-Am Outlander carries its name over from the gas-powered Outlander, which was introduced in 2004. There are a couple of inherent contradictions. First, while most of Can-Am's vehicles are recreational in nature, the new Outlander is designed primarily for work: farm chores, commercial site maintenance, and the like. Second, though Can-Am acknowledges the brand's Canadian customer base tends to be more willing to buy an EV, the company expects to sell more of the new Outlander in the United States. It proved its mettle during a day at the remote Wyoming ranch, but it may be an uphill battle to convince American farmers that it might be time to replace their crusty old gas and diesel tractors with a plug-in quad.