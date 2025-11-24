What Do Bikers Really Think About The Can-Am Spyder?
It's no secret that cars and motorcycles offer entirely different driving/riding experiences. That being said, many manufacturers have tried to combine elements of both kinds of vehicle into one, with some interesting results. The Polaris Slingshot immediately springs to mind here, along with the Can Am Spyder.
Can Am is well-known for its motorcycles, side-by-sides, and trikes, and the Spyder falls into the latter category. In typical Can Am fashion, the Spyder is a trike that places two wheels in the front, and one wheel in the rear. Its track width is similar to that of a car in the front, but for the most part, it's designed to offer a more stable riding experience, while also being a fun machine. For the 2026 model year, the line-up consists of the cruising-focused Spyder F3, as well as the more touring-oriented Spyder RT.
The Spyder is not a typical motorcycle, nor is it a proper car or side-by-side, which means it might take a little bit of convincing for the average biker to step up to a vehicle like this. Generally, bikers on the internet are mixed on the Spyder, agreeing that while it does have many good qualities, it also has somewhat limited appeal.
The Spyder's reception is pretty lukewarm
Over on Reddit, several bikers expressed their opinions on the Can Am Spyder, and a lot of them are neutral at best. One rider in particular believes that the Spyder is all of the drawbacks of a car and motorcycle rolled into one, without many of the benefits.
Many of them agree that one of the Spyder's least desirable qualities is the width, which means you lose out on being able to thread through traffic like you can on a motorcycle. It also might be a little jarring if you're stepping off a motorcycle — being on three wheels vs. two wheels is pretty different, and you'd have to adjust your inputs and typical riding behavior to handle the Spyder.
However, some riders had a more positive attitude towards the Spyder, praising its stability and traction, making it easier to ride, just like most three-wheeled motorcycles. Redditors also praised its car-like comfort, and the fact that it doesn't take a lot of effort to enjoy it. Kase of TFLbike explained that while the Spyder may not be for typical motorcycle riders, for those who want a fun toy, or maybe those who want something similar to a motorcycle, but they don't know how to ride one, the Spyder could be an interesting choice.
Can Am Spyder specs
If the Spyder is looking like the right vehicle for you, there are some things you need to know. For the 2026 model year, there are two versions of the Spyder, the F3 and the RT. The F3 is lighter and more of a cruiser, while the RT is the touring model, offering stuff like hard saddlebags and a full windshield. Saddlebags or not, the Spyder RT is definitely one of the coolest looking trikes ever made.
Both versions share the same powertrain, a 1330cc inline three from the Rotax family putting out 115 hp and 96 lb-ft of torque. That power goes to the two front wheels through a six-speed semi-automatic transmission, and you use a small paddle on the left hand grip to shift up while the bike will automatically down shift.
The RT has more storage capacity, and it's generally geared more towards long-distance riding with a few more comfort features. Both versions do offer some interesting features, including Apple CarPlay and a standard backup camera. The 2026 Spyder RT starts at $27,999, while the F3 starts at $22,299 for the cheapest F3-S.