What Do Bikers Really Think About The Can-Am Spyder?

It's no secret that cars and motorcycles offer entirely different driving/riding experiences. That being said, many manufacturers have tried to combine elements of both kinds of vehicle into one, with some interesting results. The Polaris Slingshot immediately springs to mind here, along with the Can Am Spyder.

Can Am is well-known for its motorcycles, side-by-sides, and trikes, and the Spyder falls into the latter category. In typical Can Am fashion, the Spyder is a trike that places two wheels in the front, and one wheel in the rear. Its track width is similar to that of a car in the front, but for the most part, it's designed to offer a more stable riding experience, while also being a fun machine. For the 2026 model year, the line-up consists of the cruising-focused Spyder F3, as well as the more touring-oriented Spyder RT.

The Spyder is not a typical motorcycle, nor is it a proper car or side-by-side, which means it might take a little bit of convincing for the average biker to step up to a vehicle like this. Generally, bikers on the internet are mixed on the Spyder, agreeing that while it does have many good qualities, it also has somewhat limited appeal.