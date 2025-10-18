Is A 3-Wheel Motorcycle Hard To Ride? Here's What Bikers Say

In the last decade or so, 3-wheel motorcycles, also known as trike motorcycles, have become steadily more popular on the roads of the world. While still not to the extent of regular motorcycles, it's a lot less unusual to see one cruising by you on the highway. There are 3-wheelers with surprisingly high horsepower, and more than a few made by big brands like Harley-Davidson. Despite the association with a kiddie bicycle, there's something appealing about 3-wheelers, whether it's their muscular backs or large wheels. It's a very "Road Warrior" image, and it's understandable to be drawn to one if you're considering taking up riding yourself.

However, in spite of that trike association, 3-wheelers aren't inherently easier to ride than traditional 2-wheel motorcycles. 3-wheelers do have some appealing points to seasoned riders, particularly in the comfort and general stability department, but they also have various risks and shortcomings, not to mention a distinct learning curve that can throw off both newcomers and veteran bikers. Whether or not a 3-wheeler is a good investment depends largely on who you ask, and as far as the biker opinions we've seen on the motorcycle subreddit and YouTube go, there are arguments to be made both for and against.