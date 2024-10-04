3 Of The Best Trikes Ever Built By Harley-Davidson

For those who prefer their primary mode of transportation be of the two-wheeled persuasion, Harley-Davidson is essentially an end-all be-all sort of brand name. There's good reason for that, as the Milwaukee-based manufacturer has delivered some of the most celebrated bikes to ever hit the road in the century-plus since the release of its first motorcycle.

Of course, not all of Harley-Davidson's black top ready creations have been set on only two wheels. You may not realize it, but the renowned bike-maker has been in the trike game almost as long as it's been making motorcycles, with the Harley-Davidson team putting its first trike on the road in 1913. For those not in the know, the term "trike" essentially means a motorcycle with three wheels instead of two, like a tricycle but significantly cooler. As with its motorcycles, Harley's approach to the trike has changed dramatically since the two-in-the-front, one-in-the-back wheel design of The Forecar.

In fact, The Forecar was the last Harley-Davidson build to boast that unusual trike design, with subsequent builds going to the more traditional two-in-the-back and one-in-the-front look we've come to know from the brand. In the years since making that move, the Harley-Davidson design team has continued to evolve the look and functionality of their trikes, and has delivered a few unforgettable builds along the way. Here's a look at a few of the more memorable trikes Harley-Davidson has manufactured.

