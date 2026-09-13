5 Of The Coolest New Ryobi Tools Available In September 2026
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There's never really a bad time to shop for new Ryobi tools. At any given point, the brand's lineup has a few fresh releases in the mix, and it also continues to offer many of its long-standing bestsellers and even some tools with deep discounts. All of those bestselling tools come with the reassurance of thousands of positive reviews from satisfied buyers, whereas its latest additions have yet to be put to the test to the same degree.
Nonetheless, there are plenty of benefits to being an early adopter. Sure, there's always a chance that you might end up with a Ryobi tool that most owners end up agreeing is better to steer clear of. But it's more likely that you'll get to be among the first to experience Ryobi's latest and greatest offerings, bagging yourself a useful new tool long before most other buyers even know it exists. If you're looking to get ahead of the curve, these five fresh launches are all among the very latest Ryobi tools on the market, and we think that they all look particularly promising.
Ryobi 40V HP leaf vacuum/mulcher
Ryobi already has a 40V leaf vacuum in its lineup, but it doesn't get the best reviews from buyers. This vacuum, called the "Vac Attack," has an average review score of just 3.4 out of five stars from Home Depot reviewers at the time of writing. One of the most common complaints among the most negative reviews was that the design of the bag was flawed, making it awkward to use and sometimes prone to detaching from the tool.
That might be why the company decided to give the latest 40V HP leaf vacuum and mulcher a different bag design. The brand says that it's more powerful too, claiming a 70% increase in suction over the older tool. It's also 20% lighter, which should please owners of the older tool who felt it was too heavy to use for extended periods.
The new tool is available both in standalone form and as part of a kit with a 6Ah battery and a charger. On its own, it retails for $199, and in kit form, it costs $299. Ryobi says the included battery should give it a runtime of at least 30 minutes. It's great to see the brand listening to user feedback and responding to the shortcomings of an older tool, and this latest version looks set to be a much more useful leaf-clearing companion than its predecessor.
Ryobi USB Lithium smart tire inflator kit
The USB Lithium tool line has seen plenty of new launches in recent months, and now, Ryobi's tire inflator is available with USB Lithium power. The tool ships with all of the accessories you'll need to use it, and they can be stored onboard when they're not needed. It's capable of inflating car, truck, and bicycle tires, and can deliver up to 150 PSI, although that's not the only thing it's potentially useful for. Thanks to the included sports needle, it also doubles up as a means of inflating sports balls.
Ryobi sells the USB Lithium smart tire inflator as part of a kit that also includes a pair of batteries and a charging cable. It retails for $79.97. When they're not being used in the inflator, the batteries can also be used to charge small electronic devices thanks to their USB-C charging ports. This feature is shared across all USB Lithium batteries, regardless of the tool they're purchased with. As a result, even if you purchase one of the more niche USB Lithium tools, you might end up using the included batteries more than you expected.
Ryobi 18V One+ HP 14-inch chainsaw kit
Plenty of Ryobi's chainsaws have already earned top ratings from buyers, and the brand recently launched a fresh addition to its chainsaw lineup. The 18V One+ HP 14-inch chainsaw kit sits in the middle ground between Ryobi's existing 18V One+ and 40V chainsaw lineups, being the largest saw in the 18V One+ range. Up until now, the largest 18V cordless chainsaw that the brand offered was its 12-inch model, while the 18-inch 40V saw was the primary option for users looking for more cutting capacity.
This latest 14-inch model can make cuts of up to 24 inches, according to Ryobi, making it useful for a wider variety of tasks than other 18V One+ chainsaw models. It's sold in kit form with a 6Ah battery, a charger, and a scabbard included, and the brand says that the battery can provide enough juice for more than 100 cuts before it'll need recharging.
All new Ryobi 18V One+ tool kits come with a three-year warranty as standard. Given Ryobi's general reputation for affordable quality, the saw probably won't need repairing or replacing over that period, but its chain may well need to be. When that time comes, Ryobi's replacement chain is available for $22.97.
Ryobi 40V 475 CFM blower
Alongside chainsaws, blowers are another category of outdoor tools where Ryobi likes to give buyers lots of options. Its current range includes everything from lightweight handheld blowers to heavy-duty backpack blowers, and they range in price from under $100 to over $400.
The 40V 475 CFM blower is on the more affordable side of that range, retailing for $109 in tool-only form. The brand has several blowers clustered around this price point, with the 18V One+ 350 CFM blower retailing for $104.57 and the 40V 550 CFM blower currently available for $119.
Which one is best comes down primarily to your personal needs and which battery lines you're already invested in. If you've already got a suitable 40V battery in your tool kit, the latest 475 CFM blower looks to be an appealing option.
According to its maker, it will provide up to 85 minutes of runtime with a 4Ah battery, assuming it's used on its low power setting. Full throttle drops its runtime significantly, down to 17 minutes. To achieve a runtime of more than half an hour at full throttle, you'll need at least an 8Ah battery. That will likely be prohibitively pricey for newcomers to the 40V line, but for owners already swimming in 40V Ryobi tools, the new blower promises to be a capable addition to their collection.
Ryobi 18V One+ 8-inch edger
Launched both as a standalone tool and in kit form, the Ryobi 18V One+ 8-inch edger is a cheaper alternative to the brand's 18V One+ HP cordless edger. While the HP tool retails for $159, the latest edger costs $99 without a battery or charger. Even with both of those additions bundled with the tool, it retails for $129, making it still $30 cheaper than the standalone HP edger.
Fans of the brand likely already know that the HP label stands for high performance, and so anyone looking for maximum cutting speed should look toward the HP edger rather than its cheaper sibling. For everyone else, the cheaper tool is arguably the better bet.
Ryobi says that it's still 20% more powerful than the brand's previous-generation non-HP edger, and it's long-lasting too, with over 25 minutes of runtime being feasible with a 2Ah battery. It can cut up to 2 inches deep, and for added peace of mind, it's covered by the same three-year warranty as the brand's other 18V One+ tools.