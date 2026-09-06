5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026

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Heading into fall, there are some opportunities to save on tools that are typically pricey. Ryobi is a brand with a long history of products that appeal to do-it-yourselfers as they offer value at a performance level that's ideal for homeowners. This is evident from the several examples of Ryobi home improvement tools under $75 worth adding to your collection. However, even budget-friendly brands have certain products that sit in higher-tier price brackets.

Fortunately, this is the perfect month to hunt down some of those more expensive tools or kits you may have been holding off purchasing. With tools up to 62% off the original price on this list alone, you can continue to expand your tool collection and broaden your project capabilities. Of course, this brand is also known for its active release schedule of new products, some of which may end up on your to-buy list. So, in addition to discounts this month on its existing lineup, fans can look forward to several new Ryobi power tools coming out soon.