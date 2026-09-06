5 Ryobi Tools With Deep Discounts In September 2026
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Heading into fall, there are some opportunities to save on tools that are typically pricey. Ryobi is a brand with a long history of products that appeal to do-it-yourselfers as they offer value at a performance level that's ideal for homeowners. This is evident from the several examples of Ryobi home improvement tools under $75 worth adding to your collection. However, even budget-friendly brands have certain products that sit in higher-tier price brackets.
Fortunately, this is the perfect month to hunt down some of those more expensive tools or kits you may have been holding off purchasing. With tools up to 62% off the original price on this list alone, you can continue to expand your tool collection and broaden your project capabilities. Of course, this brand is also known for its active release schedule of new products, some of which may end up on your to-buy list. So, in addition to discounts this month on its existing lineup, fans can look forward to several new Ryobi power tools coming out soon.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Brad Nailer Kit
If you're wanting to add a custom look to the interior of your home, decorative trim is a great start. You can take a basic builder's grade space and inject some much-needed detail, enhancing the visual appeal of your room. The ideal power tool for this job is a brad nailer. Some versions of this tool require an air compressor and must be connected via a hose in order to drive the tool. Not so with Ryobi's ONE+ 18V Brad Nailer, which weighs only 7 pounds and can drive 18-gauge brads with no air compressor or hose required.
While the tool itself is impressive, this particular deal applies to the kit, which includes the Brad Nailer, a 2.0 Ah battery, and an 18V charger. Typically, this set is around $248, but for a limited time, is down to just $169 at Home Depot. This is a 32% savings over the regular price, making it a good opportunity to pick up this tool if you need one. Not only are these cordless brad nailers ideal for trim work, but they can also come in handy for arts and crafts such as custom frames, wall décor, and upholstery projects.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V 1/2-inch Impact Wrench Kit
One of the most indispensable tools when undertaking an automotive project, an impact wrench saves time. Not only is it a much quicker option when working with large fasteners like nuts and bolts, but it prevents the additional wear on your body, especially as automotive tasks can have you working at odd angles with little space to maneuver. Fortunately, if you're in the market for an impact wrench, Home Depot has a great deal on one from Ryobi.
The Ryobi ONE+ 18V 1/2-inch Impact Wrench itself features a robust brushless motor that provides 1,170 foot-pounds of twisting force for stubborn fasteners. The tool also includes four modes, one of which is specific to automotive applications, helping to prevent overtightening, which can deform bolts. In addition to the impact wrench tool, you get a 4.0 Ah battery and a battery charger — everything you need to use the tool right out-of-the-box. This month you can snag this Ryobi tool for just $159, which is 41% off the regular price of $269.
Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Circular Saw
Among the most widely used tools, it's hard to imagine tackling a project without the use of a circular saw. From professional to weekend warrior, there are just far too many applications of this tool to list. Suffice-it-to-say, other than a table saw, this tool is the one you'll be using for many of your cuts. And if you're in the market for a circular saw, the Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Circular Saw might just be up your alley.
With a 7-1/4-inch blade, a 2-9/16-inch variable depth and bevel up to 56-degrees, this saw has you covered on a wide range of cuts. There is also a vacuum dust adapter built-in, so you can connect directly to a vacuum and control the mess. In addition to the tool, you also get a 4.0 Ah High-Performance battery, which allows up to 370 cuts on a single charge, according to Ryobi. The Ryobi ONE+ HP 18V Cordless Circular Saw is on sale this month for $139, instead of its usual $268 price tag, which is around 48% off.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 7-1/2-inch Fan Kit
Tools come in all shapes and sizes, providing a number of different uses for individual tasks and projects alike. Although, while you may have your toolbox stocked with all the typical essentials, having something dedicated to keeping you cool might be a worthy addition. The Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Fan Kit is a great option for keeping things comfortable when an outlet isn't within easy reach.
The fan itself is part of the brand's Whisper Series, which essentially means the unit is exceedingly quiet during operation, eliminating any annoying distractions. The 7-1/2-inch fan head can pivot, offers three settings, and features a convenient handle on top for easy carrying. However, because this is a kit, you also get a 2.0 Ah battery and a charger too. You can find the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless Fan Kit this month for only $79.97, which is more than $78, around 49%, off the normal sticker price.
Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit
One of the advantages of this Ryobi sale, is that not only can you find deals on a particular tool, but you can also find savings on sets of tools. Buying a combination of multiple standalone tools allows you to invest in a particular brands cordless ecosystem. With a collection of tools that use the same type of battery, it's easy to swap between them and doesn't always demand you purchase a new battery for every tool.
In fact, some brands actively encourage you stick with a certain line of their cordless tools. Just look at Ryobi's ONE+ promise, which points out that its battery design hasn't changed for more than two decades. While there have been updates and enhancements, you can still use ONE+ batteries on older ONE+ compatible 18V Ryobi tools, which number over 300 total now.
A great way to get your collection going is the Ryobi ONE+ 18V Cordless 5-Tool Combo kit for example, which includes a drill, circular saw, reciprocating saw, oscillating tool, and handheld vacuum for just $179. This price is around 62% off the standard price, which asks for more than $466 normally. The set also comes packed with two batteries, a charger and a carrying bag.