Ryobi's Popular Tire Inflator Just Landed In A New USB Lithium Version
New products from Ryobi's USB Lithium line up are coming soon. Compared to its more powerful 18V and 40V lines, the USB Lithium series is Ryobi's compact line of products. The Ryobi USB Lithium battery system has relatively small batteries that can be used as power banks and swapped across dozens of other tools. There are also some pretty unique Ryobi USB Lithium products that you may not know exist, from foam cutters and handheld fans to magnifying lights. The company continues to add more options, too, such as the Ryobi USB Lithium Smart Tire Inflator Kit.
Through the years, Ryobi has released a ton of different products for all kinds of inflating needs. From portable cordless inflators made just for tires to others that can also function as deflators or blowers for more elaborate needs. Its latest USB Lithium Smart Tire Inflator Kit inflates just like the other products, but in a more compact package. Out of the box, the kit includes the inflator unit, a pair of USB Lithium 2Ah batteries, a charging cable, 16-inch inflation hose, sports needle, and presta valve adaptor. Currently, the Ryobi USB Lithium Smart Inflator Kit has no official retail price or reviews from verified customers. Here's what we know about it so far and some similar products that might fit what you need better.
What you need to know about the Ryobi USB Lithium Smart Tire Inflator Kit
With an operating range of 0 to 150 PSI, it's on the higher end of Ryobi inflators. For example, the Ryobi USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump is only rated up to 100 PSI. It has a slew of useful features, like its low battery indicator light, an LED work light for dim workspaces, and on-board accessory storage. However, one feature that truly sets it apart from other options is its customizable smart memory presets, which work with its digital pressure gauge and auto shut-off.
Ryobi says it can inflate up to eight tires in 90 seconds each, between 30 and 35 PSI, with a single battery. As for bicycle tires, it can inflate up to nine tires, 75 seconds each, with PSI between 0 and 90. For motorcycles, Ryobi claims that it needs up to two minutes to inflate from zero to 30 PSI. Lastly, it can inflate up to 42 sports balls between 0 to 12 PSI in half a minute.
Unlike more powerful Ryobi inflator models, it's not rated to be able to inflate or deflate air mattresses or act like a small surface cleaner. But if you ever run out of power, you can still swap out the battery with another one for continuous operation. If you're still on the fence about it, Ryobi is releasing another rechargeable model which doesn't use the USB Lithium battery system, the Rechargeable Tire Inflator.
Ryobi tire inflator alternatives
The Ryobi Rechargeable Tire Inflator (FVIF01K) claims to be able to blow up a tire in 90 seconds, reach up to 150 PSI, and has auto shut-off. With a single charge on its built-in 8V battery, it can inflate most things at the same rate, such as car tires, bicycle tires, motorcycle tires, and sports balls. Similar to the Lithium USB model, there isn't an official price tag or reviews yet. It has a USB-C charging cable, presta valve adaptor, and sports needle. While it has an extra pinch valve adaptor, it does lack the 16-inch inflation hose. Although you can't remove the battery, the built-in unit can also be used as a power bank with its two USB-C charging ports.
Per the Ryobi website, it also has half the warranty period, which only covers a single year. People who can benefit from this model the most are those who want a standalone product, those who are already invested in battery systems from other brands, or those who use the more powerful 18V/40V Ryobi battery systems. But take note, if you're looking to inflate things like air mattresses and pool toys, you're still better off getting the 18V Dual Function Inflator/Deflator. Apart from keeping your car tires inflated, it has a higher operating range of up to 160 PSI, as well as deflating capabilities. This makes it ideal if your lifestyle involves a lot of camping, poolside living, or trips to the beach.