Ryobi's Popular Tire Inflator Just Landed In A New USB Lithium Version

With an operating range of 0 to 150 PSI, it's on the higher end of Ryobi inflators. For example, the Ryobi USB Lithium Bike Tire and Ball Pump is only rated up to 100 PSI. It has a slew of useful features, like its low battery indicator light, an LED work light for dim workspaces, and on-board accessory storage. However, one feature that truly sets it apart from other options is its customizable smart memory presets, which work with its digital pressure gauge and auto shut-off.

Ryobi says it can inflate up to eight tires in 90 seconds each, between 30 and 35 PSI, with a single battery. As for bicycle tires, it can inflate up to nine tires, 75 seconds each, with PSI between 0 and 90. For motorcycles, Ryobi claims that it needs up to two minutes to inflate from zero to 30 PSI. Lastly, it can inflate up to 42 sports balls between 0 to 12 PSI in half a minute.

Unlike more powerful Ryobi inflator models, it's not rated to be able to inflate or deflate air mattresses or act like a small surface cleaner. But if you ever run out of power, you can still swap out the battery with another one for continuous operation. If you're still on the fence about it, Ryobi is releasing another rechargeable model which doesn't use the USB Lithium battery system, the Rechargeable Tire Inflator.