Here's What You Should Know About Ryobi's 18V Dual Function Inflator/Deflator

During the summer season, you may have found yourself invited by friends or family to a camping trip by the beach or a poolside cookout. While there are a ton of useful beach gadgets you can add to your cart today, one thing that always comes in handy during these things is a good inflator/deflator, like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator. For example, when it comes to driving on sand, you will probably need to adjust your tire pressure, especially because some beaches can be pretty strict with this. Or you may need to pump everything from air mattresses, which this particular inflator/deflator can do in less than 120 seconds. Plus, you can be everyone's favorite person when you get all the pool toys ready to be lounged on.

You can get the tool by itself for $69.97, but you can also get a kit that includes a 2Ah battery and charger for $129.97. Out of the box, the deflator unit ships with a slew of adaptors for different applications, such as a pinch valve adapter and a brass Presta adaptor. As for nozzles, it has a sweeper nozzle, a narrow pinch valve nozzle, and a pinch valve nozzle. Plus, if you want to save the day when you realize the beach ball you brought doesn't have enough air, there's also a sports ball needle. With an operating range of up to 160 PSI, it's more than enough for the average person's inflating and deflating needs.