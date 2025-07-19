Here's What You Should Know About Ryobi's 18V Dual Function Inflator/Deflator
During the summer season, you may have found yourself invited by friends or family to a camping trip by the beach or a poolside cookout. While there are a ton of useful beach gadgets you can add to your cart today, one thing that always comes in handy during these things is a good inflator/deflator, like the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Digital Inflator/Deflator. For example, when it comes to driving on sand, you will probably need to adjust your tire pressure, especially because some beaches can be pretty strict with this. Or you may need to pump everything from air mattresses, which this particular inflator/deflator can do in less than 120 seconds. Plus, you can be everyone's favorite person when you get all the pool toys ready to be lounged on.
You can get the tool by itself for $69.97, but you can also get a kit that includes a 2Ah battery and charger for $129.97. Out of the box, the deflator unit ships with a slew of adaptors for different applications, such as a pinch valve adapter and a brass Presta adaptor. As for nozzles, it has a sweeper nozzle, a narrow pinch valve nozzle, and a pinch valve nozzle. Plus, if you want to save the day when you realize the beach ball you brought doesn't have enough air, there's also a sports ball needle. With an operating range of up to 160 PSI, it's more than enough for the average person's inflating and deflating needs.
Is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ Dual Function Inflator/Deflator worth buying?
On the official Ryobi website, over 170 people have given the Dual Functional Digital Inflator/Deflator an average rating of 4.6 stars. In fact, 126 reviewers have given it a perfect score of 5 stars, with users saying they think it's great for activities like camping, which often requires a mix of different inflating and deflating needs. Users have also cited the quick release for the tire attachment and auto shut off as features that they appreciate the most, as well as how lightweight, compact, and easy to use the device is.
That said, there have been some concerns about noise and functional issues with the short hose, as well as reports of overheating. Knowing all this, if you feel that this model doesn't hit all the right notes for you, Ryobi does have other air pump models in its portfolio that might be a better deal. For example, if you just want a simple tire inflator, there's the Ryobi's 18V One+ High-Pressure Inflator. Or, if you're looking for something to get your mattresses up in no time, the 18V One+ High Volume Power Inflator is another highly-rated option, thanks to its gun-like design that is meant to avoid hand fatigue during its operation.