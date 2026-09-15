10 Of The Best Mini Milwaukee Tools You Can Buy In 2026
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Milwaukee, recognized by its signature red and black colors, is a famous tool brand dealing in a range of hand and power tools that make work easier for professionals across several fields, like plumbing, electrical, automotive, woodworking, and more. The brand has an extensive range of products, categorized mainly into two categories: the M12 line of tools and the M18 tool system, each suitable for a particular kind of job.
However, before buying Milwaukee tools, keep in mind that a tool's size and design depend on the tasks it's meant to do. For instance, a screwdriver should be compact enough to fit into narrow spaces, and the same goes for a lot of other tools.
We rounded up some of the best mini Milwaukee tools you can buy in 2026, especially for jobs that require more control and maneuverability, like working overhead or making high-precision cuts in the target material.
8-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver
The 8-in-1 Ratcheting Multi-Bit Screwdriver features an all-metal design that delivers high torque to loosen tough-to-remove screws and nuts. The compact head lets it access narrow spaces, such as behind shelves and under the car's dashboard, for versatile application. This screwdriver offers eight driving options: Phillips #1 and #2, slotted 3/16-inch and 1/4-inch, square #1 and #2, Torx T15, and 1/4-inch nut driver. All these bits have power grooves, so you can also use them with other power tools, and they are chrome-plated for durability.
Additionally, it has a magnetic bit retention system, so the bits don't come off during driving applications. The bits have precision-machined tips to fit the tool accurately. The handle has dedicated storage channels where you can keep the bits you use most often for quick, easy replacements. The screwdriver further comes with a lifetime warranty.
Up for grabs at $17.97 on Home Depot, this mini tool has 425 ratings with an average score of 4.7 on the platform. Customers said the tool performs well in tight spaces and appreciated its versatility across different applications.
M12 Fuel 12V 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver
Built with the ability to generate up to 1,500 inch-pounds of torque and speeds up to 3,600 RPM (enabled by the Powerstate brushless motor), the M12 Fuel 12V 1/4 in. Hex Impact Driver is another compact, lightweight tool for versatile driving applications. It can be used single-handedly and has a 5-inch length to access difficult spots for driving fasteners. It also features a tri-LED light integrated into the head to illuminate the work area and an all-metal belt clip to hook onto a tool belt.
You can pair this impact driver with an M12 RedLithium battery to get an impressive runtime that can last an entire day, and you can keep an eye on the battery levels via the on-board gauge. The all-metal gearcase protects the tool against jobsite conditions and impacts for long-term use. Milwaukee claims it's the fastest and most compact subcompact impact driver, suitable for a variety of uses, including home improvement, automotive repairs, electrical installations, and more.
It can be purchased at Home Depot for $149, where the tool has a staggering 4.8 score from more than 1,330 customers impressed by its torque performance and adjustable speed settings for the task at hand.
Milwaukee Compact Folding Knife (2.5 in. blade)
The Milwaukee Compact Folding Knife has a 2.5-inch blade made of stainless steel, so it stays sharp and effective despite several applications. It has a lanyard hole for easy portability and a thumb hole that lets you open the blade without hurting yourself. When not in use, the blade folds inwards, and the liner lock keeps it securely inside; the same lock allows it to maintain a firm position when opened to prevent accidental bends and folds.
The fiberglass-filled nylon 4-inch handle provides a better grip. Available at $14.97, this drop point knife can be used for several purposes, such as slicing open parcels and other general cutting tasks — you can always keep it in your pocket or tool belt for instant use. It has a 4.5-star rating from 1,804 reviews, with users praising the tool's durable build and portable design.
Milwaukee Pen Light with Clip
Priced at just $19.97 on Amazon, the Milwaukee Pen Light produces 100 lumens of TrueView HD bright spotlight up to 43 meters away, helping you work in low-light conditions, such as inspecting your electrical boards during sudden power shutdowns. Powered by two AAA batteries, it has a runtime of up to three hours for uninterrupted use. It also includes a clip that lets you carry the penlight in your pocket or on your tool belt for convenience.
The design is waterproof with an IP67 rating and is also protected against dust and corrosion, thanks to the aluminum body. It can withstand impacts from accidental drops, adding further durability. One unique feature is the integrated protective rubber bite zone, which lets you hold the pen light in your mouth while working with both hands without damaging the tool.
Rated by 1,908 reviewers, it has a total score of 4.7, with customers calling it a heavy-duty and comfortable pen light with a bright light output and a great focal range that proves handy for several tasks.
M12 Fuel 12V 3 in. Cut Off Tool
The M12 Fuel 12V 3 in. Cut-Off Tool is one of those tools that even haters of the brand will love. It proves useful in slicing through metal sheets, tiles, drywall, pipes, and other materials. Powered by a Powerstate brushless motor, the tool can spin at up to 20,000 RPM for fast cutting. You can select forward or backward blade rotation depending on the task at hand — the reverse motion is useful for removing material, such as old tiles or grout.
It also has a depth adjustment feature to set the cutting depth without additional tools, and it's compatible with common three-inch cutoff wheels. It also includes an LED light to illuminate dark spaces and a vacuum adapter to connect an external vacuum for collecting dust and debris produced during cutting.
At $149, the package also includes a metal cutoff wheel, a carbide abrasive blade, and a diamond tile blade, along with an accessory shoe and guard, a blade wrench, and a 7/16-inch flange adapter. The tool has collected 3,397 Home Depot reviews, bringing its average score to 4.5. It is mainly praised for its power to cut through various materials and the support it offers during renovation tasks.
Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator
The Milwaukee M12 Compact Inflator is a portable tool that every driver should keep in their car to tackle flat tires when repair stations are nowhere to be seen. This Milwaukee inflator can top off a car's tire in about a minute to a pressure between 28 and 35 PSI, though it can reach up to 120 PSI. Hence, it also works with LT trucks and other vehicles.
The compact and lightweight design (3.5 pounds) makes it easy to carry while occupying minimal storage space in the vehicle. With anti-vibration feet, the inflator remains stable during the process. You can set the desired pressure using the buttons beneath the digital gauge, and the machine will automatically shut off once it reaches that level to avoid overfilling.
It also has weather and impact protection, making it suitable for outdoor use and helping extend product life. You can buy this inflator for $101.31 on Amazon, where it has received 4.6 stars from over 3,250 reviewers. Users found it a tool worth having for long road trips and picnics, as it delivers impressive air pressure to fill the tire in no time.
Mini Flush Cutting Pliers and 4-Piece Hook and Pick Set
For $29.97, you get the Mini Flush Cutting Pliers and a Four-Piece Hook and Pick Set at Home Depot — with both hand tools being useful in everyday automotive and electrical jobs. These pliers can deliver precise cuts when dealing with thin electrical wires and cable ties without requiring much force from the user. The spring-loaded cutter design helps with quick, sharp cuts, while the slim head lets you reach tight spots for versatile use.
Furthermore, the cutters are protected against rust and corrosion due to the all-metal core and a chrome-plated finish. Coming to the hook and pick set, there are four in total — a 90-degree pick, a straight pick, an offset pick, and a hook. These come neatly organized in a storage tray and have a knurling design, which brings you added control by enhancing the grip on the tool.
The kit comes with a lifetime guarantee and has garnered more than 750 customer reviews with an average rating of 4.7 stars. Users said it easily cuts through zip ties and small wires and is also useful for DIY projects and detailed work.
M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8 in. Impact Wrench
The M12 Fuel Stubby 3/8 in. Impact Wrench is smaller than typical impact wrenches, which means it supports one-handed operation and improves efficiency when removing or fastening nuts and bolts in tight spaces. With the integrated PowerState brushless motor, the tool can generate up to 550 foot-pounds of torque and 3,000 RPM to loosen stubborn nuts and bolts, even if they are corroded.
Moreover, it has an auto shut-off feature that prevents the tool from over-fastening in forward motion, which could damage the nut. The same feature gives you control in reverse motion by slowing the speed so the bolt does not run off. It also has tri-LED lights to illuminate the work area, and the friction ring socket retention system keeps the attachment in place during the task.
You can purchase this stubby impact wrench at Home Depot for $249. It has nearly 1,100 reviews, with an average rating of 4.8 and a 90% recommendation rate. Users find the torque output impressive for various fasteners and like the power delivery for its compact size.
M12 12V Subcompact 3/8 in. Drill Driver
The M12 12V Subcompact 3/8 in. Drill Driver can generate a maximum torque output of 350 inch-pounds with a top speed of 1,550 RPM, though the speed can be controlled via the variable-speed trigger. Its subcompact design — it weighs 2 pounds with battery and measures 5.4 inches in length — allows for greater control and balance when it comes to overhead tasks, like drilling and installing fasteners. Additionally, the tool features RedLink Intelligence to protect against overload and overheating, helping ensure longevity. Plus, the onboard battery gauge lets you track charge levels.
This drill/driver has a 3/8-inch metal chuck to hold drill bits without experiencing wear and damage. The built-in LED light illuminates dark workspaces, and you can use the tool in either forward or reverse motions depending on whether you want to tighten or loosen a fastener. Selling at $129, this Milwaukee power tool is rated 4.7 on Home Depot by 351 customers who find it a valuable addition to the toolkit for performing several around-the-house repair and installation tasks.
M12 Fuel 6 in. Pruning Hatchet Mini Chainsaw
Built with the power to deliver up to 120 cuts per charge at a chain speed of 5 meters per second (when paired with a 5Ah M12 RedLithium battery), the M12 Fuel 6 in. Pruning Hatchet Mini Chainsaw can cut through 3-inch hardwoods. The lightweight, compact design allows better maneuverability in narrow spaces, such as between branches, for effective pruning and cutting. Meanwhile, the RedLink Plus Intelligence protects the tool from overload, while the advanced electronic package enables an immediate throttle response.
You can control the speed with the variable-speed trigger to match the job's requirements. It includes a full-house chain for clean, precise cuts, an automatic oiler to reduce friction during use, an easy-access chain tensioner for quick adjustment, and metal bucking spikes that provide leverage and stability when cutting. Additionally, the chainsaw comes with an on-board "scrench" storage — a mix of screwdriver and wrench that is useful for chain maintenance.
The tool is available at Home Depot at a 61% discount for $199. Designed by one of the major power tool brands, this chainsaw has a staggering 4.8-star score following 821 reviews. This mini Milwaukee tool is loved by users for its powerful performance, which makes pruning and cleanup easier and less time-consuming.
Methodology
Milwaukee has some great products in its range that are useful across various professions. Be it hand or power tools, the brand offers consistent quality tools that meet the customer expectations well.
Here, we selected those tools that are compact and lightweight in design so they can access difficult spots with ease while also minimizing hand fatigue during extended usage. As a result, you can use them for a range of home improvement tasks, DIY jobs, and cleanups. These mini tools are rated at a minimum of 4.5 on popular retail platforms, like Amazon or Home Depot, gathered via at least 350 user reviews.