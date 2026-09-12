12 Fun Mini Gadgets For Your Home Office Desk

If you live alone, working from home definitely gets lonely if you're the social kind of person. The Energize Lab Eilik Desktop Companion seeks to solve this problem, especially if living with a live pet isn't in the cards. This is a robot companion that fits on your desk, built to react with different emotions and expressions depending on how you interact with it. It features head and hand movements and will respond when you touch its head, belly, or back. You can also set it up to play games or even set alarms for you with everything, including facial expressions, showing up on its digital face.

What makes the Eilik Desktop Companion one of the coolest robotic gadgets is that you can just turn it on and have it go on about its business without your input. You can even get a second one, pair it up, and they will go on about their business as you work. It's one of the best ways to bring life into your working space without having to turn on a screen or podcast. If you have a kid around, this can also double up as their toy to play and interact with as you work on a report or something.