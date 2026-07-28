12 Of The Coolest Robotic Gadgets You Can Buy For The Home

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Almost as soon as robots entered the public consciousness, we started to imagine robotic assistants, housekeepers, and friends (not to mention a few enemies; T-1000 we're looking at you). There's Gort from "The Day the Earth Stood Still," because even extraterrestrial envoys need a little robotic help, and everyone's favorite protocol droid C-3PO; Rosey the Robot from the animated retrofuture of "The Jetsons" and Sonny from "I, Robot." And then Wall-E, HAL 9000, Marvin the Paranoid Android... the list goes on.

In recent years, household robots have leapt from the page and screen and into the real world. While they don't yet live up to our fictional aspirations, they can be used for common household chores and even a little artificial companionship. Robotic vacuums and mops are perhaps the most common home robots (we'll cover those first), but they are far from the only ones. If you're ready to fill your home with robotic roommates, these are some of the coolest home robots you can find.