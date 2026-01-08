LG's New Home Robot Can Do More Than Just Fold Laundry

Though we've yet to see the flying cars that science fiction tales have long-promised, few in the know would argue that technology isn't still advancing at a rapid clip. To that end, if you have been following tech news over the past few years, you know advances in artificial intelligence and robotics have been especially eye-opening, particularly when they're working in tandem. So much so that AI-embodied bots have been setting Guinness world records and even performing complicated feats of dexterity in recent years.

As LG demonstrated during its 2026 CES (Consumer Electronics Show) panel, AI-powered bots may soon be ready to take over certain dreaded household tasks like folding laundry as well. LG had dubbed its AI creation the CLOiD Home Robot, and has essentially positioned the life-size bot as the face of its "Zero Labor Home" platform, which seeks to limit how much time the average homeowner spends performing menial, space-maintaining tasks. It does so, in part, via home integration connection with other compatible LG appliances.

The version of LG's CLOiD bot displayed during the CES panel is a sci-fi creation incarnate, featuring two articulated arms, a torso, and a head with two digital eyes, all affixed to a wheeled base with autonomous navigation. During the panel, LG reps not only displayed its ability to fold laundry, but also a few other household jobs, which included some light baking and vacuuming. It was even able to retrieve and serve a beverage from a refrigerator.