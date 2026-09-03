5 Anker Products With Deep Discounts For Labor Day

For most Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and is usually associated with long weekend trips, outdoor cookouts, and cajoling the kids to get back to school. Because of the imminent onset of winter, for retailers across the U.S., the Labor Day weekend has also evolved into a great opportunity to clear their shelves of unsold inventory. Labor Day discounts have, therefore, become a norm in the U.S. Over time, the occasion has transformed itself into a major shopping festival, and arguably the biggest one before the winter holiday season begins around October–November.

While retailers including the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot announce major Labor Day sales events, the occasion is also used by individual brands to rake in as many sales as possible. It is not uncommon, therefore, for electronics and smartphone brands to also jump on the bandwagon.

Take popular smartphone and computer accessory maker Anker, for example. The company, which ran a sale all through August 2026, is back again with more discounts, this time targeting Labor Day shoppers. As part of this event, several Anker products are heavily reduced, with some savings in excess of 40 percent. We scoured through Anker's shopping portal and identified five of these heavily discounted items that we think are definitely worth buying during the Labor Day weekend.

Please note that each deal must be unlocked via a coupon code posted on the product page. This code varies per product and potentially per person, so you'll have to click or tap on it yourself.