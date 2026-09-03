5 Anker Products With Deep Discounts For Labor Day
For most Americans, Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer and is usually associated with long weekend trips, outdoor cookouts, and cajoling the kids to get back to school. Because of the imminent onset of winter, for retailers across the U.S., the Labor Day weekend has also evolved into a great opportunity to clear their shelves of unsold inventory. Labor Day discounts have, therefore, become a norm in the U.S. Over time, the occasion has transformed itself into a major shopping festival, and arguably the biggest one before the winter holiday season begins around October–November.
While retailers including the likes of Amazon, Walmart, Lowe's, and Home Depot announce major Labor Day sales events, the occasion is also used by individual brands to rake in as many sales as possible. It is not uncommon, therefore, for electronics and smartphone brands to also jump on the bandwagon.
Take popular smartphone and computer accessory maker Anker, for example. The company, which ran a sale all through August 2026, is back again with more discounts, this time targeting Labor Day shoppers. As part of this event, several Anker products are heavily reduced, with some savings in excess of 40 percent. We scoured through Anker's shopping portal and identified five of these heavily discounted items that we think are definitely worth buying during the Labor Day weekend.
Please note that each deal must be unlocked via a coupon code posted on the product page. This code varies per product and potentially per person, so you'll have to click or tap on it yourself.
Anker Prime Charger (250W, 6 Ports, GaN)
Given that Anker made a name for itself selling high-quality chargers, it is hardly surprising to see a charger make it to this list first. The product in question here is the company's 6-port, 250W charger sold under the "Anker Prime Charger" label. This is a GaN charger that features four USB-C ports and two USB-A ports. The standout feature of this charger is its design, which features a 2.26-inch LCD panel that displays real-time charging-related updates. Even when not in use, the display can be set to display the clock and even personalized wallpapers
The total output provided by all 6 USB ports (combined) is 250W, and like any other multi-port charger, the output is distributed across the ports. The fastest individual charging speed offered by this charger is 140W if one connects a compatible device to the USB-C1 port, and that too only when a single device is connected. The rest of the USB-C ports top out at 100W in single-device mode. As for the twin USB-A ports, both of them are capped at 22.5W max when a single device is connected. If all six ports are occupied, the USB-C1 port slows down to a still respectable 100W, while the rest of the USB-C ports switch to 45W fast charging. In this scenario, however, the charging speeds provided by the USB-A ports slow down to 15W each.
This charger supports a wide variety of devices ranging from laptops, smartphones, and tablets to earbuds, smartwatches, and handheld gaming consoles. Anker is currently selling it for $94.99, which is a massive 37% discount over its original price of $149.99. Except for the lack of wireless charging, we think this is a solid deal.
Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) for iPhones
The Anker 622 Magnetic Battery pack is a great accessory on its own, and is currently on sale at a 46% discount. Originally priced at $47.99, as part of the ongoing Labor Day sale, you can get this wireless power bank for as little as $25.99. While not offering massive capacity, the Anker 622 power bank is designed to replenish the battery of your iPhone during emergencies. It is rated at 5,000 mAh, which means it can only partially juice up most modern iPhones that feature high-capacity batteries, which may not sound great, but is good enough for emergencies. Its compact size ensures that it can magnetically clip on to your iPhone and charge it wirelessly throughout the day. Once on your desk, the built-in foldable kickstand can help you prop up your iPhone at a comfortable viewing angle.
The Anker 622 Magnetic power bank features a single USB-C port that can be used for wired charging. It supports pass-through charging as well, which means it can charge your iPhone while the power bank itself is plugged into a charger. This wireless battery pack is compatible with a wide variety of iPhones starting from the iPhone 12 series, right up to the latest iPhone 17 lineup.
Being an emergency power bank with relatively lower capacity compared to full-fledged power banks, the Anker 622 Magnetic power bank can only partially charge modern-day iPhones. For the latest iPhone 17 lineup, it can juice up an iPhone 17 to 87% charge, while the numbers drop to 77% and 61% in the case of the iPhone 17 Pro and the 17 Pro Max models, respectively.
Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station (12-in-1, Monitor Stand, Wireless)
The Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station, the third product in this list, is perhaps the largest Anker accessory among every item listed here in terms of sheer size. The bulk is understandable, given that it is designed to function as a monitor stand as well. The connectivity options enabled by this docking station are spread across two separate locations. Let's take a closer look.
The visible selection of ports on the left side of the docking station includes twin USB-C ports that support 45W charging and up to 10Gbps data transfer speeds. Right next to them are two USB-A ports, both capable of 10Gbps transfer speeds and the ability to charge small devices. These USB ports are flanked by dedicated slots for microSD and full-sized SD cards, followed by a 3.5mm audio port.
In addition to these visible sets of ports, the Anker 675 USB-C Docking Station also gets a set of connectivity ports on its underside. These options include a high-power (100W) USB-C connector that is used to connect your laptop to the dock. Right next to it is a 180W DC-in port, which is used to supply power to the dock. An additional Ethernet port is also provided here, followed by a USB-A 3.1 Gen 2 port and an HDMI port. Aside from all these connectivity options, the product also includes a wireless charging pad on the top right corner for smartphones.
Anker typically sells this docking station for $249.99, but as part of the ongoing deal, you can get it for $173.99, translating into a 30% discount and an overall saving of $74.
Anker Prime Wireless Charging Station (3-in-1, MagGo, AirCool, Dock Stand)
Next on this list is the 3-in-1 Anker Prime wireless charging station, which is optimized for Apple iPhones and wearables. This wireless charging station doubles up as a bedside accessory, thanks to its distinct looks and interesting design choices, which also include a display (more on that later). It is capable of wirelessly charging three devices at a time, with the primary wireless charging pad reserved for iPhones.
This charging pad magnetically attaches to a compatible iPhone and can wirelessly charge it at speeds of up to 25W. The charging speed is reduced to 15W on older iPhones (iPhone 15 series and earlier). The other two charging pads are specifically designed for the Apple Watch and Apple AirPods. Thanks to support for the Qi2 standard, this wireless charging station can also be occasionally used to wirelessly charge Android devices with Qi2 wireless charging support.
An interesting feature of this product is the small display at its round base, which shows users charging-related stats when the dock is in use. Even when not in use, the display can be customized to show the current date and time, with the ability to switch between various themes. These features are separately controlled using an app, which connects to the charging station using Bluetooth.
As for the pricing, Anker typically sells this charging station for $229.99. As part of the ongoing deal, you can get it for $139.99, translating into a massive 39% discount and an overall savings of $90.
45W Anker Nano Charger bundle with Smart Display
Anker's 45W nano charger has several things going for it. As evident from the name, it is compact, and its intelligently designed prongs can adapt to various types of charging orientations; more importantly, it can charge compatible devices at a maximum speed of 45W. Anker is very serious about the small size of the nano charger and claims that it is 47% smaller and 36% lighter than Apple's original 30W charger. It can charge the latest iPhone 17 Pro from 0 to 50% in just 20 minutes. It also has the ability to automatically detect the type of phone connected to it and optimize charging speeds accordingly,
As with some of the previous products in this list, the Anker Nano charger also comes with a tiny "smart display" that showcases charging stats and related information when it is in issue. The smart display on this charger can also display various types of interfaces and make the charging experience a bit more interesting. The Anker Nano charger is TUV certified for efficiency, and thanks to its GaN underpinnings, it operates at cooler temperatures compared to traditional chargers.
Anker offers the Nano charger in various color options, and this particular bundle includes two chargers. The usual price for this bundle used to be $79.98. As part of this ongoing deal, you can get it for $51.98, which is a 35% discount and a $28 saving over the original price.