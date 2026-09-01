4 Of The Deepest Labor Day Discounts & Deals You Can Find At Lowe's

Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. Kids are typically back in school or getting those backpacks ready, pools close, and you're preparing to swap out your summer wardrobe for cozy sweaters and comfy hoodies. You're ready to enjoy a day off work, grill some burgers, and attend a local parade. Shopping may be the last thing on your mind, but Labor Day is a great time to find a deal at your local Lowe's.

Big box retailers typically hold Labor Day sales for several reasons: they need to clear out summer items to make room for fall and winter products, and buyers will be on the lookout for seasonal deals. They also know that many people are enjoying a long weekend and hope to entice you into the store with low prices and great sales.

Tools and seasonal decor aren't the only products on sale at Lowe's for Labor Day. You can find deals on appliances, patio and outdoor furniture, electrical products and equipment, paint, and more. Here are four of the best Lowe's deals available now and for a limited time.