4 Of The Deepest Labor Day Discounts & Deals You Can Find At Lowe's
Labor Day is the unofficial end of summer. Kids are typically back in school or getting those backpacks ready, pools close, and you're preparing to swap out your summer wardrobe for cozy sweaters and comfy hoodies. You're ready to enjoy a day off work, grill some burgers, and attend a local parade. Shopping may be the last thing on your mind, but Labor Day is a great time to find a deal at your local Lowe's.
Big box retailers typically hold Labor Day sales for several reasons: they need to clear out summer items to make room for fall and winter products, and buyers will be on the lookout for seasonal deals. They also know that many people are enjoying a long weekend and hope to entice you into the store with low prices and great sales.
Tools and seasonal decor aren't the only products on sale at Lowe's for Labor Day. You can find deals on appliances, patio and outdoor furniture, electrical products and equipment, paint, and more. Here are four of the best Lowe's deals available now and for a limited time.
GE High Efficiency Washer
This top-load, high-efficiency washer from GE is on sale for $599, a savings of almost 30% off the list price. It's a basic washer, but offers several useful features and has a 4.4 out of five-star rating with more than 10,000 customer reviews. GE is also JD Power's best choice for top-loading washers.
This washer has a large, 4.5-cubic-foot capacity and a durable stainless steel drum. The dual-action agitator is designed to be easy on your clothes while also providing better circulation for a deep clean. You can select the water level yourself or let the washer auto-fill for potential water- and cost-savings. There's also a cold plus setting that automatically adjusts the wash time and agitation settings for more energy cost savings. There are 10 wash cycle settings and six temperature settings.
The matching dryer is also available in electric and gas versions, on sale at $599 and $699 respectively. If you spend $996 or more on appliances, Lowe's is currently offering an "All-In" deal with free delivery, free installation, free haul away, and a free two-year protection plan. This washer comes with a standard one-year limited warranty.
Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer
If you're looking to do some power washing before the season changes or getting ready for next year, you should definitely consider this Greenworks 3,000 PSI cold-water electric pressure washer. On sale for $299, this sale is a $150 savings off the $449 MSRP. There are many uses for a pressure washer, from cleaning your patio to (carefully!) giving your car a good wash.
This power washer comes with five spray nozzles, including turbo, soap, 15-degree, 25-degree, and 40-degree nozzles. A metal gun and 25-foot kink-resistant hose are also included. It has a max PSI of 3,000 and a GPM (gallons per minute) rating of 2.0, which ranges from 1.1 to 2.0 depending on the nozzle used. The Greenworks TruBrushless Motor Technology automatically adapts the motor power depending on which nozzles you're using. The wheelbarrow design allows you to store this washer vertically for space savings, and the 10-inch never-flat wheels make it easy to move around.
Safety features include an in-line ground fault circuit interrupter (GFCI) and a waterproof power plug that works with standard outlets. The washer has a 3-year limited tool warranty and a 10-year motor warranty.
LG 24-inch Dishwasher
Lowe's has this LG dishwasher labeled as a Top Deal for Labor Day, and it's easy to see why. You may have to add this item to your cart to see the price, but it's on sale for $549, a savings of $380 off its regular price of $929. LG is a popular appliance brand and scored very well in our recent worst-to-best dishwasher rankings.
This dishwasher is only available in a fingerprint-resistant stainless steel. It has a flush fit that is designed to integrate with standard cabinets and countertops, and it operates quietly at 48 dB. The stainless steel tub holds three racks and a removable silverware basket, and the top rack is adjustable so you can fit larger items. The dishwasher has five cycle options and a digital control panel. The AutoVent Dry option will open the door slightly at the end of the wash cycle so that fresh air can help dry your dishes.
If you're concerned about the potential for leaks, LG offers a smart platform called ThinQ that monitors the water supply, drainage, and leakage and notifies you of any issues. This platform works with Apple iOS, Android, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant. LG offers a one-year limited warranty with the purchase of this dishwasher, and this item is included in Lowe's "All-In" offer, giving your free delivery, installation and more with any appliance purchase of $996 or more.
Joyfy 6-Foot Inflatable Turkey
A new appliance or tool may bring you joy, but these purchases can also be unexpected hits to the wallet. If you're looking for a more frivolous buy, Lowe's has plenty of seasonal decor on sale, including this light-up inflatable turkey. It may not be the most sophisticated decoration, but it's a fun choice that may lift your spirits when it's time to take down the pumpkins and skeletons and too early to string the Christmas lights.
Normally $84.99, this Thanksgiving decoration is on sale for $60.99. It has a built-in LED light that rotates, and is constructed of lightweight, waterproof polyester. It inflates in one minute and has a built-in air blower, and comes with a fixed sandbag, two fixed ropes, and four ground stakes. This item is not available in stores and must be shipped, but standard shipping is free. Advertised for indoor and outdoor use, this product has passed safety tests.