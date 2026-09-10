5 Makita Tools That Can Come In Handy For Truck Drivers

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Unlike regular car drivers, truck drivers tend to have specific needs that push them to choose a truck. This usually means you have a need to transport oddly shaped or large items, whether for personal or professional use. Many truck drivers tend to lead lifestyles outside normal city bounds, since trucks aren't exactly the best vehicle for city driving and tight parking spaces. On weekdays, you could be hauling plants for landscaping, while in your free time, there might be surfboards or kayaks strapped down. Either way, this means exposure to the elements, like moisture, dust, and sand, which can lead to issues with your truck.

While some pickup trucks depreciate quickly, one way to keep their value as high as possible is to take proper care of them. To do this, you'll need to be mindful of a lot of truck-specific maintenance, like keeping the truck bed clean, managing tire pressure as loads change, and making sure you don't cause any accidents with loose items. Although you can buy standalone tools to do this, you might be able to save time and storage space by checking out what things you can get that work with your existing tool ecosystem. For people who are already invested in Makita battery systems, like the LXT 18V, CXT 12V, and XGT 40V, there are plenty of compatible tools that you can use to keep your truck in top shape. Here are some of them.