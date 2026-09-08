These Are The Last Remaining American Sedans You Can Buy In 2026

American sedans appear to have become an endangered species in recent years, but there's a reason why US automakers don't sell sedans anymore. The short answer is that the SUV form factor has far outmatched the sedan in terms of sales. Even though SUVs tend to cost more than equivalent sedans, most buyers seem to prefer the added height, practicality, and visibility of an SUV, as well as easier entry and exit, which benefits older drivers who choose them. But while there may be no sedans in the current lineups of several mass-market American brands such as Ford, there are still plenty available for customers who want to "buy American."

For the purposes of this article, we are focusing on pure American brands, even if one of them is owned by an offshore company (we're looking at you, Stellantis). We're also only considering those sedans that are currently in active production. Two specific vehicles that were discontinued earlier in the year have not been included in this list, but are worth mentioning, as readers may still find them for sale: the Tesla Model S and the Cadillac CT4.