These Are The Last Remaining American Sedans You Can Buy In 2026
American sedans appear to have become an endangered species in recent years, but there's a reason why US automakers don't sell sedans anymore. The short answer is that the SUV form factor has far outmatched the sedan in terms of sales. Even though SUVs tend to cost more than equivalent sedans, most buyers seem to prefer the added height, practicality, and visibility of an SUV, as well as easier entry and exit, which benefits older drivers who choose them. But while there may be no sedans in the current lineups of several mass-market American brands such as Ford, there are still plenty available for customers who want to "buy American."
For the purposes of this article, we are focusing on pure American brands, even if one of them is owned by an offshore company (we're looking at you, Stellantis). We're also only considering those sedans that are currently in active production. Two specific vehicles that were discontinued earlier in the year have not been included in this list, but are worth mentioning, as readers may still find them for sale: the Tesla Model S and the Cadillac CT4.
Dodge Charger
The 2026 Dodge Charger gives buyers many options to spec their ideal model– two or four doors, plus a choice of either electric or piston-powered propulsion systems. The electric version, dubbed the Daytona, combines a 94-kWh battery with front and rear motors providing all-wheel drive and up to 670 horsepower. Its EPA-estimated range on a charge is 216 miles. Our review of the Dodge Charger Daytona also found it to be Hellcat-quick and excellent at cruising. When testing the four-door Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, Car and Driver clocked a 0-60 mph time of 3.2 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds at 119 mph.
The gasoline-powered Charger gives you a choice of 420 or 550 turbocharged horsepower with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive (AWD) for 2026 (a 600-horsepower Super Bee arrives in 2027). Car and Driver testing of the 420-horsepower version produced a 0-60 mph time of 4.7 seconds, with the quarter-mile going by in 13.3 seconds at 105 mph. Both versions offer a hatchback-style body, with 23 cubic feet of space behind the rear seat, expanding to 37 cu. ft. with the rear seat folded.
The 2026 Dodge Charger is both large and heavy. It is as wide as a Ford F-150 pickup, and weighs nearly 5,000 pounds with gas power and a skosh under 6,000 pounds as an EV. But if you're in the market for the latest version of Dodge's brutalist muscle car, with either newfangled electric or traditional gasoline power, look no further. Gas-powered Charger pricing starts at $51,990 including destination, with the EV starting at $61,990 for 2026 model year vehicles. However, the 2027 Daytona EV starts at $74,490.
Cadillac CT5
The 2026 Cadillac CT5 lineup gives buyers several versions of this sedan to choose from, depending on where you wish to land on the performance spectrum. It starts with the base CT5, powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 with 237 horsepower. If you want more power, you can move up to a twin-turbo V6 putting out 335 horses. Then there is the CT5-V, which upgrades the V6 a notch to a 360-horsepower output. All three engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission, with standard rear-wheel drive and AWD available as an option. If you really want to go all the way to 11 on the performance side of the ledger, choose the rear-wheel drive CT5-V Blackwing, which replaces the V6 with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 producing 668 horsepower and 659 lb-ft of torque.
Our review of the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing revealed that while the engine is where the party starts, its handling and braking are exceptional. Transmission choices include either a standard six-speed manual or an optional 10-speed automatic. Performance testing of a manual Blackwing by Car and Driver showed a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 11.6 seconds at 125 mph. Other relevant statistics that apply to the Cadillac CT5 include its 12 cu. ft. of trunk space and its 4,100-pound curb weight. Pricing for the base CT5 starts at $50,995 including destination, going up to a starting price of $102,795 for the CT5-V Blackwing, which includes destination and gas guzzler tax.
Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 sedan has been with us since the 2017 model year and is still going strong. The Model 3 was given a restyle for the 2024 model year, which consisted of changes to the front bumper and headlights, along with a larger 15.4-inch central front screen, an added rear passenger screen, and upgraded materials that improved both ride and noise levels.
The Tesla Model 3 comes in four different variants — the stripped-down base RWD, the Premium in RWD or AWD versions, and the AWD-only Performance. Power options range from the base and Premium RWD's 286-horsepower single motor, through the Premium AWD's 425-horsepower dual-motor setup, to the maxed-out Performance's AWD, dual-motor layout boasting 510 horses. Car and Driver's performance testing of the base RWD Model 3 provided a 0-60 mph time of 5.4 seconds and a quarter-mile time of 13.7 seconds at 107 mph. The Model 3 Performance improves these to 2.8 seconds and 11.0 seconds at 125 mph, offering supercar speed for a shocking price.
The Tesla Model 3 gives you 21 cu. ft. of trunk space in the rear, plus an additional 3 cu. ft. in the "frunk." It weighs 3,721 pounds in base RWD trim, with the dual-motor setup adding another 300+ pounds to the total. Pricing for the base Tesla Model 3 with RWD starts at $38,630 including destination and order fee, going up to $56,630 for the Model 3 Performance with AWD.
Lucid Air
The Lucid Air is a clean-sheet design from a startup company that believes range anxiety can be conquered by simply giving its cars more range. The base model of this electric luxury sedan manages an EPA-estimated range of 420 miles, while the Grand Touring goes an incredible 512 miles on a charge. Its quick charging times and ability to use the Tesla Supercharger network also increase its appeal. Most of Lucid's cars are produced in its Casa Grande, Arizona plant, with some production for export markets being handled by its factory in Saudi Arabia.
The Lucid Air comes in a variety of different variants that start with the single-motor, RWD Lucid Air Pure and go all the way up to the Lucid Air Sapphire with AWD and all options included. Power outputs start with the Pure RWD's 430 horsepower and increase to 620 in the Touring, 819 in the Grand Touring, and 1,234 horses in the Sapphire as you progress through the range. Testing by Car and Driver showed that the Pure RWD did 0-60 mph in 4.3 seconds and the quarter-mile in 12.7 seconds at 113 mph, while the Sapphire improved these times to 2.1 seconds and 9.3 seconds at 153 mph.
The Lucid Air's rear trunk measures 22 cu. ft., while its frunk adds another 10 cu. ft. Weight ranges from 4,536 pounds (Pure RWD) to 5,345 pounds (Sapphire). Pricing starts at $72,400 for the Pure RWD, with the Sapphire landing at $250,500. When we reviewed the Lucid Air, we concluded that there aren't really any better electric sedan options on the market.
Cadillac Celestiq
The Cadillac Celestiq is a major departure for the present-day Cadillac lineup. Here is a sedan that will be strictly built to order, with each one incorporating a high degree of customization of its exterior and interior finishes and reflecting the individual tastes of its owner. There will be no Celestiq inventory at dealers, with every version expected to be a one-of-one. This is Cadillac's attempt to provide a level of exclusivity that goes beyond what you can get from even Rolls-Royce and Bentley, who must still build "ordinary" cars for their dealers' inventories.
The Cadillac Celestiq has a single drivetrain that uses dual motors producing 655 horsepower and 646 lb-ft of torque to drive all four wheels, plus standard air suspension for a smooth ride. The Celestiq is actually a four-door sedan with a hatchback. There is 32 cu. ft. of space under the hatch, with an additional two cu. ft. in the frunk. Curb weight is 6,856 pounds. Pricing for the 2026 Cadillac Celestiq starts at $423,050, which includes an $8,195 destination charge. But with its many levels of customization, this is likely to be only the beginning. Our first drive of the Celestiq proved that it's GM's best EV ever, and at this price it better be.