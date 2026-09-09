11 Common Problems With Modern Gaming Consoles

Even if your console is up and running, it's virtually useless without a controller. Usually, most controllers work perfectly out of the gate and don't face any connection issues, but this may not be the case further down the line. Modern controllers like the PS5's DualSense have abysmal battery lives, and it's entirely possible that you haven't charged these devices enough to even trigger pairing mode. So, before you assume that there's a serious problem plaguing your controller, charge it for a few minutes first.

If the battery is fine but the controller still refuses to connect, it's time to cover all your bases. First of all, ensure that both the controller and console firmware are updated. It's rare, but outdated software can lead to connectivity issues. Depending on the controller you use, you can reset it — the Sync button on the Joy-Cons or a small hole in the back of a PS5 controller similar to a SIM ejector on phones usually achieves this. Additionally, given how most modern controllers rely on wireless connections, make sure that you aren't too far away from your console.

If all of this doesn't bear any fruit, then maybe you've changed some settings for your controller that you've completely forgotten about. The DualSense's ability to pair to multiple devices at a time is a great example of this — usually, you can hold down the PS button along with one of the face buttons to pair this controller to one of four possible devices. However, if you accidentally trigger this feature or forget which shortcut your PS5 was assigned to, then pairing your controller can become far more challenging than intended.