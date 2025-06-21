What Is The Hole On The Back Of A PS5 Controller For?
All in all, video game controllers haven't changed too much in recent years. While numerous bizarre video game controller designs have cropped up throughout the years, most modern models follow a similar blueprint: two thumbsticks, a directional pad, four buttons on the upper right side, a start button, and a power button. It's an easy layout to understand, and it's streamlined across different consoles and controller brands. However, as straightforward as most controllers have become, there are a few less-than-obvious yet incredibly helpful features that have snuck in under the radar as well.
Looking at the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, we find that aforementioned industry-standard layout so many have grown accustomed to. Moving to the back, though, one finds a small detail that most gamers are likely to overlook. There is a small hole on the bottom left side of the PS5 controller, beside the Sony logo, that appears to serve no function. In reality, this is an essential piece to troubleshooting connectivity issues with the controller. If it's not discovering your PS5 console, the controller's reset button can be accessed through this small, innocuous hole, remedying any connection problems.
Fortunately, it doesn't take a technology expert to use the reset button and get your PS5 controller and console linked. It only takes a few quick steps.
How to use the reset button to reconnect a PS5 and PS5 controller
Technology can be finicky, and as solid as they tend to be, PlayStation 5 controllers are no exception. If you're experiencing connectivity issues, giving your controller a reset in the hope of resolving the problem isn't much trouble. All you need are your PS5 console, the controller in question, and a pin, paperclip, or small tool that can fit inside the reset button hole. With all of that, the brief process can begin.
1. If it isn't already powered down, turn off your PS5.
2. Disconnect any cords connecting your DualSense controller to your console.
3. Locate the reset button hole on the back of the controller. Using your tool of choice, press the reset button for around five seconds.
4. Release the button and reconnect the DualSense controller to your PS5. Press the PS button to resync it to the console.
That's all it takes to reset and refresh your PS5 controller using the reset button. Ideally, this will result in the controller being used perfectly normally going forward, although it's not a guarantee. The reset button can only do so much, and PS5 controllers will only last for so long. If there are deeper issues at hand, you may need more than a reset.
What to do if the PS5 reset button doesn't fix connectivity issues
If you go through the reset process with no luck, you might have to try another solution or two to get your PlayStation 5 controller and console communicating again. For one, a software update could be needed, which can be accomplished by going into your PS5's system settings and checking to see if any updates are available. The only roadblock to getting this done is if your one and only PS5 controller won't connect at all, as a controller is needed to navigate the system's menus and initiate the download. If you at least have one that works and can get the download going, do so and see if once it's complete, the problem controller can connect.
If the reset and a potential software update don't do the trick, unfortunately, the problem may lie beyond your hands. Should these two solutions not work, PlayStation recommends sending in the controller, or controllers, for repairs by professionals. While this could end up costing you, PS5 controllers and consoles alike come with a standard one-year warranty. If it's still active, that means you can get products replaced at no charge — so long as the cause of the problems is determined to be within the warranty's guidelines. Otherwise, you can always purchase a new PS5 controller, which hopefully won't present any connection issues.
At the end of the day, PS5 controllers aren't perfect. Even if you take good care of them, use them responsibly, and clean your PS5 controllers regularly, issues can still arise. In the case of connectivity problems, the reset button should be all you need to get things back on track. Still, issues could exist beyond its abilities.