What Is The Hole On The Back Of A PS5 Controller For?

All in all, video game controllers haven't changed too much in recent years. While numerous bizarre video game controller designs have cropped up throughout the years, most modern models follow a similar blueprint: two thumbsticks, a directional pad, four buttons on the upper right side, a start button, and a power button. It's an easy layout to understand, and it's streamlined across different consoles and controller brands. However, as straightforward as most controllers have become, there are a few less-than-obvious yet incredibly helpful features that have snuck in under the radar as well.

Looking at the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5, we find that aforementioned industry-standard layout so many have grown accustomed to. Moving to the back, though, one finds a small detail that most gamers are likely to overlook. There is a small hole on the bottom left side of the PS5 controller, beside the Sony logo, that appears to serve no function. In reality, this is an essential piece to troubleshooting connectivity issues with the controller. If it's not discovering your PS5 console, the controller's reset button can be accessed through this small, innocuous hole, remedying any connection problems.

Fortunately, it doesn't take a technology expert to use the reset button and get your PS5 controller and console linked. It only takes a few quick steps.