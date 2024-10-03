How Long Do PS5 Controllers Last (And How To Extend Their Lifespan)
Like other electronic gadgets, the lifespan of a PlayStation 5 controller is limited, but exactly how long do they last? That's a question that several PS5 owners ask. After all, they've spent their hard-earned money on getting a brand-new PlayStation.
With the PS5 gaming console, you get one DualSense wireless controller in the box. Even though it is built on a sturdy plastic frame, the internal components can cause a problem. For the uninitiated, the controller consists of dozens of components, including different types of buttons, analog sticks, a battery, a motherboard, and other electronic parts that facilitate all the fancy features, such as haptic feedback; if one of them doesn't work, then the device starts acting up.
Given that there are so many components at play, estimating a controller's lifespan is tricky. Realistically, it's about how long you can use a controller before it starts to malfunction to the extent that it becomes entirely unusable. However, getting to know the factors that can shorten the overall life expectancy could help extend it. Before we start, it is important to mention that all the advisory and recommendations are applicable for both the regular DualSense controller and the DualSense Edge controller.
How long do PS5 DualSense components last?
The frequency and style of use play a major role in how long a PS5 controller lasts. Shortly after the release of the PS5 console in 2020, the popular DIY solutions provider iFixit found that the potentiometers used in the joysticks are rated to last for up to 2,000,000 cycles. Considering an average rotation frequency of 80 times per minute, that means the joysticks could wear out in 417 hours.
Now, factoring that there are different types of PS5 users, the controller could last up to 209 days (less than a year) with two hours of daily usage or double the duration (about 418 days) if someone fires up their PS5 on alternate days. That's not to say that the device cannot last longer without facing any potential issues, but that is the rated figure from Alps Alpine, the company that manufactures the component.
What's good is that any hardware failures within the first year of purchase are covered under warranty, and Sony will repair or replace either the required component or the entire device. The same applies to a malfunctioning battery, trigger assembly, or any other component that fails to perform normally, so you can safely say that a PS5 DualSense controller will last at least a year.
Factors affecting a PS5 controller's lifespan
Apart from the frequency, the intensity with which you use the buttons also matters. Excessive pressure could affect the mechanical spring that puts the buttons and the joystick back in place. Similarly, dropping the DualSense controller on the floor or banging it against a hard surface can break the plastic exterior. If the impact is too hard, it might damage the internal components, so you should always handle the controller with care. Avoid throwing it on the table or even the bed (as it might bounce off and hit the floor).
The environment in which you use and store the controller also matters. Ideally, you shouldn't expose the device to high temperatures, high humidity, or direct sunlight. In fact, Sony's manual for the controller includes a clause prohibiting users from leaving the device in a car with the windows closed, particularly in hot weather. Using or storing the controller in an environment with dust, smoke, or steam is also prohibited. When cleaning the PS5 controller, you'll also want to avoid using a wet or chemically treated cloth.
Common PS5 controller issues that arise after a while
Like smartphones, PS5 controllers also use lithium-ion batteries, and with regular usage, these PS5 controller's battery life will naturally begin to run shorter and shorter. You'll be able to tell when the battery starts dying out by its reduced playtime. While you can get a third-party replacement on Amazon, like the $27.69 Pickle Power PS5 Controller Battery (pack of two), you might want to get it installed by a professional if you don't have prior experience, which also applies to any other repairs PS5 repairs you may need. Alternatively, you can use a USB cable to connect the device to the console.
With time, several owners have complained about the stick drift issue, a condition in which the controller's sensors register inaccurate inputs from the analog sticks even when they aren't being touched. While the problem could stem from contaminants like dirt or dust, regular wear and tear or faulty sensors could also be the culprit. Fixing PS5 controller joystick drift is a fairly common process, though it is an issue potentially covered by warranty, so check with Sony before breaking out the screwdrivers.
Like the joystick, the buttons and triggers on the controller could stop working after a while. If your controller isn't connecting, syncing, or charging properly, you can try rebooting the console and the controller or reconnecting the controller; otherwise, it may be time to contact Sony support to inquire about repair options.
How to extend your PS5 controller's lifespan
Handle your PS5 DualSense controller with caution. Throwing the device in excitement or frustration could cause significant damage. You might consider investing in a good-quality cover, like the $16.99 Echzove Anti-Slip Silicone Cover Case. You can also invest in storage gear, such as a carry case that protects the enclosure from dust and debris.
If you notice that the device is heating up at some point during charging or while gaming, switch it off and let it rest for a while as it cools down. You want to keep the device's temperature in the optimal range (5°C and 35°C). Also, be sure to check for new firmware that updates the controller's functionality.
To prevent the battery from aging too quickly, limit some features. For instance, you can dim the lights on the controller, switch to wireless headphones instead of wired ones that draw power from the controller's battery, and reduce the vibration intensity. You should also develop a habit of cleaning your PS5 controller, including the controller's body, triggers, D-pad, and action buttons.
Finally, if you're really into gaming, consider getting two controllers; it would divide the usage between them and increase an individual controller's life.