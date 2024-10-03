How Long Do PS5 Controllers Last (And How To Extend Their Lifespan)

Like other electronic gadgets, the lifespan of a PlayStation 5 controller is limited, but exactly how long do they last? That's a question that several PS5 owners ask. After all, they've spent their hard-earned money on getting a brand-new PlayStation.

With the PS5 gaming console, you get one DualSense wireless controller in the box. Even though it is built on a sturdy plastic frame, the internal components can cause a problem. For the uninitiated, the controller consists of dozens of components, including different types of buttons, analog sticks, a battery, a motherboard, and other electronic parts that facilitate all the fancy features, such as haptic feedback; if one of them doesn't work, then the device starts acting up.

Given that there are so many components at play, estimating a controller's lifespan is tricky. Realistically, it's about how long you can use a controller before it starts to malfunction to the extent that it becomes entirely unusable. However, getting to know the factors that can shorten the overall life expectancy could help extend it. Before we start, it is important to mention that all the advisory and recommendations are applicable for both the regular DualSense controller and the DualSense Edge controller.

