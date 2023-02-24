5 Ways To Boost Your PlayStation 5 Controller's Battery Life

The PlayStation 5's DualSense wireless controller is one of the most advanced controllers ever. It offers several features that enhance your gaming experience, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, a built-in microphone/headset jack, speakers, and whatnot. However, the features that set this controller apart from others in the market rely on the controller's battery, and that is where things start to fall apart. Since its launch, PlayStation 5 has received positive feedback for its design and performance, but what troubles users the most is the controller's battery life.

At the moment, Sony sells two PlayStation 5 controllers, namely the pack-in DualSense wireless controller with a 1,560 mAh battery and the new DualSense Edge wireless controller, which, despite being more expensive than the standard controller, only has a 1,050 mAh battery. Regarding the original DualSense controller, the company promises a battery life of 12 to 15 hours. However, several reviews claim that the controller averages eight to ten hours, depending on usage. While that could be alarming for some users, DualSense Edge, the premium PlayStation 5 controller from Sony, lasts about six hours on a single charge, which is a major trade-off.

So does that mean that PlayStation 5 owners have to settle for the poor battery life of the DualSense controller, or is there something they can do about it? If you are one of the PS5 owners rethinking your purchase, we have some useful techniques that can boost the battery life of the DualSense controller.