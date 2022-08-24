PS5's DualSense Edge Is Sony's Answer To The Xbox Elite Controller

Sony finally unveiled its Xbox Elite controller contender, but does the latest, highly customizable DualSense Edge do enough to give Microsoft a run for its money? In terms of last-gen hardware, Sony's DualShock 4 fell a bit short of what we deemed as the best controller of all time. While the DS4 came with all the bells and whistles of a top-tier controller, its customizability was still nowhere near that of the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2. Debuting back in 2019, the Elite Controller Series 2 was marketed as the "world's most advanced controller."

It had both the hardware and software to back that claim up too, giving gamers a plethora of customization options in the process with some serious pro-gaming potential. When the PS5's DualSense arrived in 2020, however, Sony once again reinvented its tried-and-tested formula by introducing new features like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The thing is, it still lacked the level of customization offered by Microsoft's Elite series controllers ... until today, that is. Now that Sony is gearing up to release its DualSense Edge, will it finally stop playing second banana to the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2?