How To Clean Your PS5 Controller Safely: A Step-By-Step Guide

The PS5's DualSense controller might be the best controller ever made, but although it makes vanquishing virtual villains more fun than ever, the most challenging boss most gamers will vanquish is dirt. Over time, your PlayStation 5 and its accessories build up a sickening amount of grime from a variety of sources, and no gaming gear gets filthier than your DualSense controller.

Buildup from desiccated skin and sweat along with dust, pet hair, and residue from your gaming snack of choice will not only make your controller a disgusting, sticky mess, but can also decrease performance as the buttons, triggers, and thumb sticks begin to get clogged with all that debris. But if you're reading this article, you're ready to restore your controller to its former glory.

In this guide, we'll give you a step-by-step breakdown on how to clean your PS5's DualSense controller. It's a remarkable gadget that enables some of the most tactile feedback available in any piece of gaming hardware, but when it gets dirty, the haptic feedback and sensitivity of the controls can all be interfered with. The rumble will feel more like a light tickle, while you struggle to perform complex interactions with sticky buttons and drifting joysticks.

The good news is that you only need a few simple tools to make your controller look and feel as great as the day you unboxed it. But be careful, as cleaning the controller incorrectly can lead to irreversible damage. If you follow these steps correctly, your controller should come out looking like new. So, without further preamble, here's how to clean your PS5 controller safely.