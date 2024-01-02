Here's What The Blinking Blue Light On Your DualSense PS5 Controller Means

When Sony released the DualSense for the PlayStation 5, it was a welcome improvement from the PS4's DualShock. While the DualSense has a better grip, vibrations, adaptive triggers, and more, it still shares similar visual notifications with its predecessor. Both the DualSense and the DualShock will flicker blue while trying to pair or facing connectivity issues.

If you press your controller's PS button to use it with your PS5 (or other gaming rig) and it flashes a blue light before shutting down again, then it's quite likely your controller isn't paired with the device. But there's another type of blue light flickering, which is persistent and repetitive. If you notice your controller is continuously flickering blue, it's in pairing mode. In this mode, the controller is now discoverable, and you can connect it to a new device. You can only activate this mode by simultaneously holding the PS and Share buttons.

It could be an annoying problem, but luckily, it's easy to fix. The controller needs to reconnect to the device you want to use it with, or it needs to be updated.