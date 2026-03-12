5 Gaming Consoles More Powerful Than Nintendo Switch 2

Since its launch in June of 2025, the Nintendo Switch 2 has sold over 17 million units by the end of that year. The system is Nintendo's follow-up to the massively popular Switch, which itself has sold over 155 million units since its 2017 debut. The Switch 2 continues its predecessor's main gimmick of being a hybrid console; it can be played either in handheld mode, like the classic Game Boy of ages past, or you can slide it into a dock plugged into a television for a more traditional console experience.

The Switch 2 is significantly more powerful than the original Switch, which often struggled with infamous ports of games like "Mortal Kombat 1" and "Ark: Survival Evolved." By contrast, the Switch 2 has fully featured ports of games like "Final Fantasy VII Remake", "Cyberpunk 2077", and even a day-and-date launch of "Resident Evil Requiem" alongside the PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5 versions.

That being said, the Switch 2 isn't the most powerful system on the market. It isn't even the most powerful handheld available for purchase in 2026. Let's take a look at five gaming consoles that are more powerful than the Switch 2.

Keep in mind that "more powerful" doesn't necessarily mean "better." All the teraflops in the world don't mean a thing if the games aren't good enough, and where the Switch 2 lacks in relative horsepower, it more than makes up for it with games like "Pokémon Legends: Z-A", "Donkey Kong: Bananza", and "Mario Kart World."