5 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools Under $60 That Solve Everyday Problems

Ryobi's tool lineup numbers in the hundreds, and there are certain things you need to consider before buying from the Ryobi range, including the different battery platforms offered. In early 2022, the company expanded its battery platforms to include USB-charged lithium-ion-powered tools. These can be great additions to your everyday toolkit and can solve many common problems around the home, including some problems you probably didn't know you had.

While these tools are not designed to replace the company's 18V ONE+ system tools, there are some occasions when Ryobi's USB Lithium tools are a better buy than the 18V tools. Regardless, these remain two different tool ecosystems, and the story gets more complicated when you consider the difference between the Ryobi ONE+ and Ryobi ONE+ HP tools. The lithium range isn't a mere downsizing of its full-size tools. It's a collection of compact, USB-charged devices, designed for quick fixes, household annoyances, and smaller jobs where dragging out a full set of power tools would be overkill. In other words, they are small, affordable tools that can tackle a range of household problems.

These tools run on small USB-charged batteries that are available in 2Ah and 3Ah capacities. For comparison, the Ryobi 18V range includes batteries with capacities of up to 12Ah. But don't let the smaller battery capacities of these tools fool you; these tools can still be invaluable problem solvers. From clearing blocked drains to making sure screws and nuts stay exactly where you left them while you work, here are five Ryobi USB lithium tools you'd want in your toolkit.