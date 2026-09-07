5 USB Lithium Ryobi Tools Under $60 That Solve Everyday Problems
Ryobi's tool lineup numbers in the hundreds, and there are certain things you need to consider before buying from the Ryobi range, including the different battery platforms offered. In early 2022, the company expanded its battery platforms to include USB-charged lithium-ion-powered tools. These can be great additions to your everyday toolkit and can solve many common problems around the home, including some problems you probably didn't know you had.
While these tools are not designed to replace the company's 18V ONE+ system tools, there are some occasions when Ryobi's USB Lithium tools are a better buy than the 18V tools. Regardless, these remain two different tool ecosystems, and the story gets more complicated when you consider the difference between the Ryobi ONE+ and Ryobi ONE+ HP tools. The lithium range isn't a mere downsizing of its full-size tools. It's a collection of compact, USB-charged devices, designed for quick fixes, household annoyances, and smaller jobs where dragging out a full set of power tools would be overkill. In other words, they are small, affordable tools that can tackle a range of household problems.
These tools run on small USB-charged batteries that are available in 2Ah and 3Ah capacities. For comparison, the Ryobi 18V range includes batteries with capacities of up to 12Ah. But don't let the smaller battery capacities of these tools fool you; these tools can still be invaluable problem solvers. From clearing blocked drains to making sure screws and nuts stay exactly where you left them while you work, here are five Ryobi USB lithium tools you'd want in your toolkit.
Ryobi USB Lithium cordless drain auger
Drains are a great thing. Every day we can pour gallons of greasy water, great clumps of hair, and various foodstuffs down them, and they never complain. Well, that's not quite true; there is a limit to just how many challenges we can pour their way, and sooner or later that moment comes when the kitchen sink drain slows to a trickle — or worse. And sure, some hefty work with the plunger might do the job, or some harsh chemicals could eat away the debris, but these aren't always the best solutions — and don't always work.
In this instance, the Ryobi USB lithium cordless drain auger might be what you need, and could be one of the Ryobi USB Lithium tools you didn't realize existed. It includes a three-foot drain cable, a length that keeps it firmly in the household tool range but is long enough to reach clogs up to 3 feet from the drain opening. It has an IPX7 water-resistance rating, and the drain cable rotates at up to 200 RPM in both forward and reverse.
At the time of writing, the Ryobi USB auger costs $59.97 on the company's website. Along with the tool, you also get a storage bag, a cable handle, a charging cable, and a 2Ah rechargeable battery. The reviews are largely positive, with one reviewer mentioning that it isn't the fastest spinning drain auger. However, for a home tool that can save you the cost of a plumber's service fee, this is a tool that could pay for itself with one use.
Ryobi USB Lithium screwdriver
Let's face it, chances are you already have a drawer stuffed full of screwdrivers for every conceivable type of screw. It might seem like the introduction of another screwdriver, albeit a rechargeable one, is overkill. However, it can make your life easier and save you from a blister or two along the way.
And sure, you might get the full-size drill and muscle your way through a larger job, but it's often too bulky, too powerful, too heavy, or simply too much hassle for a quick fix that's needed about the home. Then there's the problem with accessibility. While it would be lovely to live in a world where every screw was easily accessible, that isn't always the case. Sometimes, loosening or tightening a single screw can seem like an exercise in extreme contortionism.
These are the types of problems that Ryobi's USB Lithium screwdriver is built for. It's lightweight, compact, and can easily live in a kitchen drawer or utility cabinet. And for those contortion moments, it has a pivoting head that lets you switch between an in-line screwdriver and a pistol grip position. This makes it easier to reach awkward angles and inconveniently placed screws. It also has dual LEDs to make sure you're not working blind. If you're looking for a handy screwdriver to fix a quick household problem, this checks the boxes. At the time of writing, this was listed on the Ryobi website for $49.97.
Ryobi USB Lithium power cutter
Household problems come in all shapes and sizes, which can be something of a problem. That's why a cutting tool that's versatile, compact, and precise is an essential piece of gear for any household toolkit. The Ryobi USB Lithium power cutter, featuring a self-sharpening blade, is such a tool. This is a device that can cut through materials including plastic, cardboard, rubber, and carpet. It's handy for when that delivery arrives in a triple-layered cardboard box, taped up like it contains the Crown Jewels. And even when the contents are revealed, they're sealed inside plastic clamshells that seem to be designed to be resistant to scissors, and test your patience at the same time. While a good utility knife would do the job, it's so much easier with a cutter that features an integrated guideline for precision.
Of course, this isn't just a tool that's useful for getting through layers of packaging — it can turn many household chores into simple tasks. From laying carpet to cutting leather and craft projects, it's a compact helper and one of those tools you didn't know you needed until you got one. At the time of writing, the Ryobi USB Lithium Power Cutter was available for $59.97 on the Ryobi website. The kit comes with a charging cable and a 2Ah lithium battery, and although the blades are marketed as self-sharpening, spare blades are also available if needed.
Ryobi USB Lithium LED magnetic tray light
We already noted that problems come in all shapes and sizes, including small ones. Tiny screws, washers, nuts, bolts, drill bits — all have an uncanny knack of not being where you put them. One second they're on the workbench, and the next minute we can only assume that they've made the jump to a parallel dimension. Or at least, it's often easier just to imagine they have, which saves crawling around on your hands and knees, flashlight in hand, for a fruitless 30 minutes or so. This is the problem that Ryobi's USB Lithium magnetic tray light is designed to tackle.
The magnetic tray holds onto those screws and washers, meaning they're exactly where you put them when you need them again. This feature is handy enough on its own, but throw in an integrated 450-lumen LED light, and this tool becomes more than just a handy way to stop screws leaping into parallel dimensions — it can also help you to illuminate whatever task you're tackling. The light is mounted on a 12-inch flexible gooseneck and also has an adjustable beam. The kit also includes a 2Ah battery, which can power the light for up to 28 hours on a single charge. At the time of writing, the Ryobi USB Lithium Magnetic Tray Light was available on the Ryobi website for $50.84.
Ryobi USB Lithium glue gun
There are times in life when a sticky situation could actually be considered a good thing. And that's when the Ryobi USB Lithium Glue Gun might be just the tool you need. One of the new 2026 additions to the Ryobi USB Lithium Tool range, this compact glue gun is designed for everyday fixes, crafting, DIY projects, and any other household repair where a bead of hot glue is the order of the day.
This isn't Ryobi's only venture into compact glue guns; it also offers a USB Lithium Glue Pen Kit. However, unlike the pen, the gun version uses full-size glue sticks, which can make it a more versatile tool to have around the home. It's also the lightest full-size glue gun produced by Ryobi, probably not a point that would matter for a quick fix, but something that will be more appreciated on bigger jobs. The gun is also fitted with a precision tip for those delicate and hard-to-reach jobs.
At the time of writing, the gun version also compares favorably with the pen. The Ryobi USB Lithium glue gun kit is listed for $42.97 on the Ryobi website, with the pen kit costing $49.95. Included with the kit are the glue gun itself, a 2Ah rechargeable battery, a charging cable, and three full-size glue sticks to get you started. The gun also has an integrated stand. The everyday fixes a dab of glue can solve are almost endless; that's why a glue gun could easily make it an essential item for your home tool kit.