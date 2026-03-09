4 New Ryobi USB Lithium Tools In 2026 We're Most Excited For

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ryobi is known for its lineup of powerful batteries, but its rechargeable 4-volt USB Lithium batteries power some of its handiest devices. The batteries come with either 2Ahor 3Ah capacities, have a 2-year limited warranty, and an LED fuel gauge. They can charge small electronic devices like smartphones or watches through the battery's USB-C port or directly power a variety of Ryobi USB Lithium devices.

Ryobi's established USB Lithium tool lineup includes scrubbers for cleaning, work lights, fans, speakers, shrubbery shears, and pumpkin carving kits to name a small sampling. In total, Ryobi lists 36 USB Lithium battery-powered tools on its website, including several items labeled as new.

The Ryobi USB Lithium tools we're most excited to see in 2026 are the 3-port charger and power source, landscape pruning shears, 3-inch drain auger, hot-glue gun, and a compact hand vacuum. While some of these items landed in the hands of select people as free gifts to generate reviews several months ago, the most reviewed new Ryobi USB Lithium item on our list, the cordless glue gun kit, is still hard to find at many Home Depot locations and the landscape pruning shears, listed as "coming soon," are not yet for sale.

The "New" label still appears on the highly-rated Ryobi USB compact hand vacuum despite its release in the summer of 2025. Since we reviewed it last year, it's the one new Ryobi USB Lithium product omitted from the list of tools we're excited to see in 2026.