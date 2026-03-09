4 New Ryobi USB Lithium Tools In 2026 We're Most Excited For
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ryobi is known for its lineup of powerful batteries, but its rechargeable 4-volt USB Lithium batteries power some of its handiest devices. The batteries come with either 2Ahor 3Ah capacities, have a 2-year limited warranty, and an LED fuel gauge. They can charge small electronic devices like smartphones or watches through the battery's USB-C port or directly power a variety of Ryobi USB Lithium devices.
Ryobi's established USB Lithium tool lineup includes scrubbers for cleaning, work lights, fans, speakers, shrubbery shears, and pumpkin carving kits to name a small sampling. In total, Ryobi lists 36 USB Lithium battery-powered tools on its website, including several items labeled as new.
The Ryobi USB Lithium tools we're most excited to see in 2026 are the 3-port charger and power source, landscape pruning shears, 3-inch drain auger, hot-glue gun, and a compact hand vacuum. While some of these items landed in the hands of select people as free gifts to generate reviews several months ago, the most reviewed new Ryobi USB Lithium item on our list, the cordless glue gun kit, is still hard to find at many Home Depot locations and the landscape pruning shears, listed as "coming soon," are not yet for sale.
The "New" label still appears on the highly-rated Ryobi USB compact hand vacuum despite its release in the summer of 2025. Since we reviewed it last year, it's the one new Ryobi USB Lithium product omitted from the list of tools we're excited to see in 2026.
USB Lithium pruning shears kit
With an eye towards gardening and landscaping chores, one of the most exciting Ryobi products coming out in 2026 is the new USB Lithium pruning shears kit. However, we're still waiting on pricing from Ryobi and for it to arrive at our local Home Depot.
When it finally hits the physical or virtual store shelves, the pruning shears kit will include cordless pruning shears, a 2Ah USB Lithium rechargeable 4-volt battery, and a 21-inch USB battery charging cable. The small pruning shears weigh 1.23 pounds, provide an ergonomic design, and are easily managed with just one hand. Ryobi recommends the shears for light-duty pruning and cutting small limbs that fit within its ⅜-inch cutting capacity.
The included 2Ah USB Lithium battery provides the shears with enough power to make over 450 cuts before it needs to be recharged. The same battery can be removed from the tool and used as a portable power station to recharge small electronic devices on the go with its USB-C port. The battery and the pruning shears are protected by Ryobi's 2-year limited warranty.
USB Lithium 3-port charger and power source
Ryobi's USB Lithium 3-port charger and power source is ready for adventure with its 2-in-1 functionality. The Ryobi 3-port charger and power source can either charge up to three Ryobi USB Lithium batteries (not included) or use those batteries as a combined power source to deliver power to cell phones, tablets, wireless headphones, or other small electronic devices via its USB-C port. Using the included 4-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, the charge function charges up to three Ryobi USB Lithium batteries up to 80% faster than using a standard USB cable, according to Ryobi.
While the Ryobi USB Lithium charger and power source isn't stocked on the shelves of every Home Depot, it's available for delivery or ship to store for $59.97. In addition to the included cable, the USB Lithium charger and power source comes with a carabiner that allows hands-free portability when clipped to a bag, backpack, or beltloop. For extended trips away from the grid while backpacking or bike riding, consider adding Ryobi's 21-watt foldable solar panel to recharge the 3-port charger and power source using the sun.
USB Lithium glue gun kit
Ryobi's newest USB Lithium glue gun kit is different from its older glue pen offering. Besides the new model's gun shape compared to the older pen-shaped model, the new USB Lithium glue gun uses full-size glue sticks instead of the smaller-diameter glue sticks used by the glue pen.
Like its other USB Lithium tools, Ryobi backs the new glue gun with a 2-year limited warranty. The USB Lithium cordless glue gun kit, available from Home Depot for $42.97, includes the cordless glue gun with an integrated flip-down wire stand, a 2Ah USB Lithium battery, a USB charging cable, and three full-size glue sticks.
The Ryobi USB Lithium cordless glue gun features a convenient power button allowing the user to turn the unit off and back on between uses without removing the battery. The glue gun's oversized trigger provides space for two-finger trigger operation, which Ryobi claims provides smoother, more consistent application.
USB Lithium drain auger kit
The Ryobi USB Lithium drain auger kit makes it easy to clear a clogged sink or drain, but it's the new tool we're least excited to use in 2026. Not that there's anything inherently wrong with it, it's already receiving high marks from customers at Home Depot, but no one is excited about dealing with a clogged drain.
However, we are excited to add the Ryobi USB Lithium drain auger kit to our plumbing tool kit for when the need ultimately arises. We can have it delivered to our door or a local Home Depot for $59.97. When it arrives we should find the drain auger with IPX7 water resistance, a 3-foot replaceable reinforced quick-connect cable, a 2Ah USB Lithium 4V rechargeable battery, a rubber cable handle, and a mesh storage bag to keep the kit contained in one place.
While we're ordering the USB Lithium drain auger kit, we could add a drain auger replacement cable for $17.97. The ¼-inch replacement cable includes a new rubber handle and mesh storage bag.