9 Once-Popular Tech Gadgets That Deserve To Be Brought Back

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We love smartphones at SlashGear. You get a camera from which you can shoot like a pro, map apps that actually tell you which direction to go, music players that select tracks for you, and a growing list of other things it was arguably never asked to do — it's a genuine miracle of modern technology. We would challenge anyone to go more than a day without theirs to see just how essential they have become. But that's the problem.

Somewhere along the way, it stopped being a simple device and started being our everything. That might be an exaggeration for some, but for many, it's not too far from reality. It pings, it buzzes, it notifies, it tracks, and it never seems to switch off. Increasingly, many of us are wondering if handing a single device so much responsibility was such a good idea. Smartphone fatigue is upon us. It's real, and it's driving a quiet revolution. Some people are pining for older gadgets again. You know, those devices that had a single purpose. A master of one rather than a jack-of-all-trades.

But what we have here is not a eulogy for all the gadgets the smartphone has replaced. What we have is a case for why some of them deserve a second chance. Because for every function the smartphone absorbed, we lost something. Photos that felt more like memories than a magazine shoot, or the simple pleasure of owning your music rather than renting access to it. Some of these gadgets have already started their own quiet comebacks; others wait for someone to make their case. We're pro-options, not anti-smartphone. Here are nine once-popular gadgets we think deserve a comeback.