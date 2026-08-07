Is Gen Z Bringing Back Dumb Phones?

According to a 2024 Pew Research survey, almost half of teenagers said they're online almost all the time. Gen Alpha, much like Gen Z, will grow up inside the internet. While most Millennials spent some portion of their childhood without the internet and social media, younger generations have never known a world without it. But there's been a cultural shift, as Gen Z is leaving social media in large numbers and helping to shape a trend of getting offline.

Gen Z has become increasingly aware that their screen time is a problem and has fueled a large part of a wider trend: digital detoxing, where people are trying to spend more time offline rather than living in the infinite scroll hamster wheel that has become emblematic of the smartphone era. Dumb phones are playing a key part in that, and though the market is niche, it's expected to grow. According to a report from Research and Markets, the feature-phone market will grow from $39.11 billion in 2025 to $49.66 billion by 2030.

Social media trends (ironically) have sparked interest in simpler phones, such as the Bring Back Blackberry petition and the hashtag #bringbackflipphones on TikTok. Light, the company behind the Light Phone, told CNN it has over 100,000 users across its three generations of models. Punkt, the Swiss company that makes tactile, minimalist phones like the MP02 4G, also told the outlet it sells 50,000 phones across its catalog every year. HMD, the company that currently licenses the Nokia brand, has revived the venerable Y2K-era Nokia 3210. The company told CNN that between 2022 and 2023, sales for its flip phones doubled, which it later attributed to the trending bringbackflipphones hashtag on TikTok.