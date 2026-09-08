7 Ways To Use Private Space On Your Android Device That Are Actually Helpful

You might not know this, but there's an independent hidden section in your smartphone. Many major manufacturers have a secured silo built into the Android operating system. Google Pixel's Private Space is the most famous option. Samsung offers its own version called Secure Folder. OnePlus also has its own feature, called Private Safe.

The feature goes by many names, with different settings and buttons, but the purpose is the same. It gives you a completely walled-off portion of the Android where you can securely store photos, documents, apps, accounts, and more, independent of your regular phone usage. Pixel's Private Space is Google's own official version, so that's what we'll focus on in this article, but the feature set and functionality should be the same across other manufacturers.

Here, you can run two different digital lives if you want. Sign in with a different Google account, use different contact lists, install the same apps but with a different account, securely store documents, and more.