3 Reasons Why You Should Start Using A Burner Email To Protect Your Privacy

Email addresses are highly vulnerable to data breaches, which is arguably the number one reason why your personal data may be all over the internet. Tech tips like using strong passwords and multifactor authentication will instantly make you safer online. There are times, however, when we make it easy for criminals to access our personal information through our email address, even without our knowledge.

Each time you sign up for marketing emails, purchase goods online, or get free trials, you'll probably be asked for an email address. If you use your permanent address to access these services, you'll open the door for data brokers to collect your data and sell it to anyone willing to pay. With identity thieves and hackers on the loose, information that would normally be harmless could be used to carry out account takeovers, phishing attacks, fraud, and website vandalism. Criminals could even use your leaked email and password to access your social media accounts and digital banking services, especially if you're using the same password on multiple accounts.

Luckily, if you want to keep your personal data safe without changing how you manage your email, there's an answer: a burner email (also known as a throwaway email, disposable email, or an email alias). It is a decoy email address created for one-time interactions. Think about when you want a secondary email designated only for signups, to stay anonymous, or to keep your primary email clean.