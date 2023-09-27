How To Pin An App On Android (And Why You'll Want To)

The ability to pin an app on Android has been around since 2014 with the Lollipop 5.0 update, but surprisingly, not many people know about it. Pinning an app locks it to your screen, preventing a user from navigating through the phone. This function comes in handy in many different scenarios. For example, if you hand a friend your phone to let them play a game, you probably don't want them to have the ability to open your images and messaging apps when you aren't looking. That's where app pinning comes in. It's also useful as a parental lock for guardians who lend their phones to small children to view child-friendly content.

If you are worried this will prevent you from accessing other apps on your phone, fear not. You can regain full access to the phone by inputting your credentials. So, keep your passwords safe if you want this feature to work as intended.