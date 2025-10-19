Things You Should Remember To Avoid Getting Scammed When Dating Online

As is the case with all cyber threats, dating scams range from rudimentary to sophisticated operations. Some scammers go to great lengths to deceive their victims, creating elaborate fake identities complete with photos, social media profiles, and believable personal details. They work patiently on establishing trust, and eventually exploit it.

The first thing you should do is try to verify they are who they say they are. Examine their photographs. If their photos look professional and polished, or unusually blurry and low quality, they might be using someone else's identity. If they shared their social media profiles with you and they seem to have few organic connections or interactions on their posts, that too is a red flag.

Scammers often use emotional manipulation to gain sympathy, so you should also pay close attention to what they say, and look for any inconsistencies in their story. They may shower you with compliments, express affection very quickly, or create a sense of urgency, but they will refuse to meet in person. According to the FBI, romance scammers often claim to be temporarily abroad to avoid actually following through on meetings. They come up with excuses for why they can't meet, often pointing to made up medical emergencies, unexpected legal fees, and personal crises.