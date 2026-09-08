6 Pickup Truck Redesigns That Totally Missed The Mark

The Tundra nameplate was first introduced for the 1999 model year at the Indiana State Fair; a fitting nod to the Princeton, Indiana plant that would get the honor of building the first full-size pickup in North America from a Japanese-owned automaker. Though very popular amongst owners, the Tundra was never able to completely steal sales away from the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, or Ram 1500 – in fact at the end of the second generation in 2021, the Tundra only accounted for a 6.5% share of the full-size half ton pickup segment.

Toyota decided to dramatically shake things up for the all-new third generation. The trusted but outdated 5.7L V8 engine was replaced by a twin-turbocharged V6, offering 389 hp and 479 lb-ft of torque (up from 381 and 401, respectively). It also offered improved fuel economy, performance, and payload. Unfortunately for Toyota, engine issues led to a sharp decline in reliability.

In June of 2024, over 100,000 of these V35A-equipped Toyota and Lexus vehicles were recalled due to loose debris from the machining process that was causing main bearing failure, leading to misfires, knocking, and complete engine shutdown, even while travelling at speed. A second recall of over 120,000 vehicles was introduced for the same problem later in November 2025. And in May of this year, a third recall of an additional 43,000 Tundras was issued for identical foreign debris problems. Toyota has resorted to complete engine replacement for impacted owners. These recalls and complaints have led to unhappy customers and a hit to Toyota's once legendary reputation.