This Is The Most Reliable Tundra Engine
To say that the Toyota Tundra pickup has a reputation for dependability would be a bit of an understatement. Even among Toyotas, the Tundra ranks among the best when it comes to reliability, which is a bit like being one of the MVPs on a team that's already full of all-star players.
It's been well over 25 years since Toyota first debuted the Tundra in 1999 as its first true attempt to take on Detroit's Big Three automakers in the full-size pickup truck segment, and the Tundra has evolved significantly since then. And with the possible exception of the third-gen model, which has had several issues since debuting in 2022, the Tundra has been known for its reliability since the early days.
Looking across the three generations of Tundra sold to this point, and the number of different engines Toyota has offered in the truck, is there one powerplant in particular that stands out when it comes to reliability? That honor would probably have to go to the 3UR-FE, the 5.7-liter V8 that became legendary in the second-generation Tundra sold between 2007 and 2021. The 3UR-FE isn't just an impressive engine; it's also a dependable unit that's been proven capable of lasting more than a million miles.
Big V8 power, big Toyota reliability
The second-generation Tundra was a large and ambitious project for Toyota, and it needed an equally large and ambitious V8 engine to take on its Detroit rivals. Enter the 3UR-FE. At 5.7 liters in displacement, the 3UR-FE is one of the largest engines that Toyota has ever produced, while its 381 horsepower and 401 lb-ft of torque mean that it's also one of Toyota's most powerful V8s.
These numbers were enough to ensure the second-gen Tundra could run with the big boys, but they wouldn't mean much if they weren't backed by excellent reliability. Fortunately, the 3UR-FE has more than lived up to that promise. Second-generation Tundras get excellent marks for reliability, and the 3UR-FE engine itself is one of the factors that ensures the second-gen Tundra — along with its SUV sibling, the Sequoia – has a high likelihood of lasting 250,000 miles or more, according to an iSeeCars study.
Second-generation Tundras also get strong scores in owner surveys, with 85% of owners recommending the 2017 Tundra, per Kelly Blue Book, with the truck's highest marks coming in the reliability category. Likewise, the 2018 and 2019 Tundras earned Highest Dependability Large Vehicle Awards from J.D. Power. Toyota also used this V8 in the 200-series Land Cruiser and Lexus LX 570, with those SUVs also earning high marks for reliability.
Good for a million miles
There's perhaps no greater testament to the reliability and longevity of the 3UR-FE (and the Tundra itself), though, than a man named Victor Sheppard. Victor bought a new Tundra with the smaller 4.7-liter V8 back in 2007 and drove the truck over 1 million miles in nine years. When it came time to retire that truck, he replaced it with another Tundra, this time with the larger 5.7-liter 3UR-FE.
Naturally, Victor proceeded to put 1 million miles on that second Tundra as well, earning both the truck and its engine a place on the pedestal of ultimate reliability. Sadly, though, if Victor wants a third V8 Tundra to replace that one, he won't find it in a Toyota showroom. Toyota phased out V8 engines from the Tundra and its other SUV models after 2021, replacing them with smaller, more fuel-efficient, but also more complex, twin-turbocharged V6s.
Given the many ongoing recalls and issues with the new V6 as of 2026, you can see why some Toyota buyers would want to skip the new truck in favor of the dated, but more proven, V8-powered second-gen model. On the plus side, while longtime Toyota fans might have been sad to see the bulletproof V8 engine go out of production, the 3UR-FE's track record for reliability suggests it will still be on the road powering second-gen Tundras for decades to come.
Our methodology
We identified the most reliable Toyota Tundra engine by taking several sources into account. These included third-party reliability ratings and scores, used-vehicle owner ratings, longevity studies, owner surveys, and high-profile, real-world examples of engine and vehicle longevity. We also looked at the presence (or lack of) significant factory recalls, as they can indicate the presence of any fundamental issues with the engines.