This Is The Most Reliable Tundra Engine

To say that the Toyota Tundra pickup has a reputation for dependability would be a bit of an understatement. Even among Toyotas, the Tundra ranks among the best when it comes to reliability, which is a bit like being one of the MVPs on a team that's already full of all-star players.

It's been well over 25 years since Toyota first debuted the Tundra in 1999 as its first true attempt to take on Detroit's Big Three automakers in the full-size pickup truck segment, and the Tundra has evolved significantly since then. And with the possible exception of the third-gen model, which has had several issues since debuting in 2022, the Tundra has been known for its reliability since the early days.

Looking across the three generations of Tundra sold to this point, and the number of different engines Toyota has offered in the truck, is there one powerplant in particular that stands out when it comes to reliability? That honor would probably have to go to the 3UR-FE, the 5.7-liter V8 that became legendary in the second-generation Tundra sold between 2007 and 2021. The 3UR-FE isn't just an impressive engine; it's also a dependable unit that's been proven capable of lasting more than a million miles.