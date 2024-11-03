3 Of The Most Powerful V8 Engines Ever Built By Toyota

From a historical perspective, Toyota engines have typically been known more for their reliability than their power output. But that narrative quietly began to shift in 1989, right about the time the Japanese automaker launched its luxury automobile brand, the aptly named Lexus. Though engine precision, reliability, and durability have remained the primary focus of Toyota as a whole, the introduction of a luxury division undoubtedly helped open the door for the company to also begin focusing on performance. In turn, the years since have seen engines powering vehicles for both brands transform from respectable steady-rollers into hard-charging highway heroes.

Advertisement

Heck, these days Toyota engines are even powering muscled up models for use on the NASCAR circuit. Since entering the NASCAR arena in 2007, vehicles bearing the Toyota badge have taken the checkered flag hundreds of times over various circuits, with the brand's racing teams winning the coveted Cup Championship three times in the last decade alone.

Of course, most cars, trucks and SUVs fronting the stylized "T" or "L" are not powered by engines pushing the 700-plus ponies seen in the manufacturer's TRD designed NASCAR offerings. There have, however, been a few vehicles in the wider Toyota fleet that have boasted punchy V8 engines. Here's a look at some of the most powerful V8 engines ever built by the Toyota engineering team.

Advertisement