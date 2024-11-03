3 Of The Most Powerful V8 Engines Ever Built By Toyota
From a historical perspective, Toyota engines have typically been known more for their reliability than their power output. But that narrative quietly began to shift in 1989, right about the time the Japanese automaker launched its luxury automobile brand, the aptly named Lexus. Though engine precision, reliability, and durability have remained the primary focus of Toyota as a whole, the introduction of a luxury division undoubtedly helped open the door for the company to also begin focusing on performance. In turn, the years since have seen engines powering vehicles for both brands transform from respectable steady-rollers into hard-charging highway heroes.
Heck, these days Toyota engines are even powering muscled up models for use on the NASCAR circuit. Since entering the NASCAR arena in 2007, vehicles bearing the Toyota badge have taken the checkered flag hundreds of times over various circuits, with the brand's racing teams winning the coveted Cup Championship three times in the last decade alone.
Of course, most cars, trucks and SUVs fronting the stylized "T" or "L" are not powered by engines pushing the 700-plus ponies seen in the manufacturer's TRD designed NASCAR offerings. There have, however, been a few vehicles in the wider Toyota fleet that have boasted punchy V8 engines. Here's a look at some of the most powerful V8 engines ever built by the Toyota engineering team.
Toyota 2UR-FSE
It's a safe bet that many people outside of the Asian markets have no idea what the Toyota Century is. If you're among them, we can tell you that the vehicle is a sort of high-end luxury car designed for wealthy buyers looking for a less haughty alternative to some of the non-Japanese options. The vehicle was introduced in 1967 and named in honor of the 100th birthday of Toyota founder, Kiichiro Toyoda.
Unbeknownst to many, the Century has long been one of the more powerful automobiles in the Toyota lineup, with even those first generation vehicles boasting V8 engines. The second generation got a massive under-the-hood upgrade in 1997 in the way of a 5.0-L V12 engine that pushed 276 horsepower. However, when the Gen 3 Century hit the streets in 2018, it did so with a return to V8 power, via Toyota's 5.0-L 2UR-FSE engine. Despite reverting to the V8, the power output still increased in the third generation Century, with the latest model capable of producing as much as 425 horsepower and 376 pound-feet of torque.
Of course, not all of that power comes from the 2UR-FSE's internal combustion process, as the latest Century is a hybrid vehicle. Regardless, a low-key limo that can push that kind of power is impressive to say the least.
[Featured image by Hatsukari715 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | Public Domain]
Toyota 3UR-FE
The V8 engine powering the Toyota Century is far from the most powerful to grace the company's UR lineup since its 2006 inception. Working our way up the UR power rankings, our next stop should rightfully be the 1UR-FSE V8, which delivered 380 hp. However, we're going to charge ahead to its sibling, the 3UR-FE V8, because, well, it holds a slight advantage over the 1UR with 381 hp.
The engine made its debut under the hood of the 2007 Toyota Tundra. Believe it or not, at the time, that seemingly meager 1 hp advantage over other Toyota power plants actually made the 3UR-FE V8 the most powerful engine ever manufactured by the Japanese automaker. For the record, those first 3UR-FE V8s (named the i-Force by Toyota) powered the first generation of the company's beloved Tundra — a fact that helped make them the most powerful light duty pickup trucks available upon release.
At 401 pound-feet of torque, the Tundras were packing a suitable amount of punch as well, ensuring drivers weren't likely to get stuck when driving off the beaten path. The 5.7-L i-Force took inspiration from a Lexus engine, borrowing architecture from the 4.6-L LS 460 V8. Unlike that Japanese made engine, however, the i-Force was largely manufactured in America, which no doubt helped make the Tundra more attractive to those looking for Toyota models made in the U.S.A. The engine went on to power the likes of the Toyota Sequoia, Land Cruiser 200, and Lexus LX 570.
[Featured image by THEWHITEBOY503 via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]
Toyota 2UR-GSE
While the 3UR-FE claimed the title of Toyota's most powerful V8 production engine upon its debut, it did not hold that title for a particularly long time. Suitably, the i-Force was dethroned by another engine in the UR lineup — one that essentially gives the Toyota and Lexus builds it powers a touch of muscle-car credibility. That engine is the 2UR-GSE, an all alloy, naturally aspirated quad-cam, 5.0-L, 32 valve DOHC V8 that was developed alongside Yamaha. In its most powerful version to date in the Lexus RC F, the engine delivers a whopping 472 horsepower.
Toyota has never really been a brand associated with that level of automotive muscle. But that changed when the 2UR-GSE entered the market in the late 2000s. Unsurprisingly, Toyota has used it in a few of its road racing vehicles, fitting the engine under the hood of a GT-86, as well as a Dakar-winning Hilux pickup truck in 2019.
The Toyota-designed engine was, of course, designed to power consumer vehicles bearing the Lexus brand, making its debut under the hood of the Lexus IS-F. It remains one of the most powerful engines ever put in a Lexus, and in the years since its debut it's become the engine of choice for builds like the GS F and LC 500. As for Toyota, the automaker apparently hasn't made much use of the 2UR-GSE apart from rally trucks, but it is soon to power the brand's 2026 GR Supra.